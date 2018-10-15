Listen Live Sports

AFCA Division II Coaches Poll

October 15, 2018 12:41 pm
 
Oct. 15
Record Pts Pvs
1. Minnesota State (28) 7-0 818 1
2. Ferris State (5) 7-0 797 3
3. West Georgia 7-0 753 4
4. Ouachita Baptist 7-0 688 5
5. Minnesota Duluth 7-0 661 6
6. Colorado School of Mines 7-0 615 9
7. Valdosta State 7-0 612 8
8. Grand Valley State 6-1 580 2
9. Tarleton State 6-0 523 16
10. MSU Texas 6-1 506 12
11. Northwest Missouri State 6-1 495 13
12. West Chester 6-0 489 11
13. Colorado State-Pueblo 6-1 445 14
14. Notre Dame (Ohio) 7-0 392 17
15. Kutztown 6-0 330 19
16. Indianapolis 5-1 268 20
17. Tiffin 7-0 259 22
18. Texas A&M-Commerce 5-2 215 7
19. West Florida 5-2 206 10
20. LIU Post 6-0 186 25
21. Central Washington 5-2 174 21
22. Southern Arkansas 6-1 136 15
23. Indiana (Pa.) 5-2 102 23
24. Harding 5-2 94 24
25. Ohio Dominican 6-1 89 NR

Others Receiving Votes: Lenoir-Rhyne 68, Fort Hays State 52, Slippery Rock 38, Pittsburg State 36, Hillsdale 24, West Texas A&M 20, Saginaw Valley State 19, Azusa Pacific 13, Virginia Union 8, Morehouse 6, Emporia State 3, Central Oklahoma 2, Davenport 1, Fairmont State 1, Southeastern Oklahoma State 1.

