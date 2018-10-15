AFCA Division II Coaches Poll

|Oct. 15
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Minnesota State (28)
|7-0
|818
|1
|2. Ferris State (5)
|7-0
|797
|3
|3. West Georgia
|7-0
|753
|4
|4. Ouachita Baptist
|7-0
|688
|5
|5. Minnesota Duluth
|7-0
|661
|6
|6. Colorado School of Mines
|7-0
|615
|9
|7. Valdosta State
|7-0
|612
|8
|8. Grand Valley State
|6-1
|580
|2
|9. Tarleton State
|6-0
|523
|16
|10. MSU Texas
|6-1
|506
|12
|11. Northwest Missouri State
|6-1
|495
|13
|12. West Chester
|6-0
|489
|11
|13. Colorado State-Pueblo
|6-1
|445
|14
|14. Notre Dame (Ohio)
|7-0
|392
|17
|15. Kutztown
|6-0
|330
|19
|16. Indianapolis
|5-1
|268
|20
|17. Tiffin
|7-0
|259
|22
|18. Texas A&M-Commerce
|5-2
|215
|7
|19. West Florida
|5-2
|206
|10
|20. LIU Post
|6-0
|186
|25
|21. Central Washington
|5-2
|174
|21
|22. Southern Arkansas
|6-1
|136
|15
|23. Indiana (Pa.)
|5-2
|102
|23
|24. Harding
|5-2
|94
|24
|25. Ohio Dominican
|6-1
|89
|NR
Others Receiving Votes: Lenoir-Rhyne 68, Fort Hays State 52, Slippery Rock 38, Pittsburg State 36, Hillsdale 24, West Texas A&M 20, Saginaw Valley State 19, Azusa Pacific 13, Virginia Union 8, Morehouse 6, Emporia State 3, Central Oklahoma 2, Davenport 1, Fairmont State 1, Southeastern Oklahoma State 1.
