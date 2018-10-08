AFCA Division III Coaches Poll

Oct. 8 Record Pts Pvs 1. Mount Union (Ohio) (40) 5-0 1288 1 2. Mary Hardin-Baylor (Texas) (12) 5-0 1260 2 3. St. Thomas (Minn.) 5-0 1193 3 4. Brockport (N.Y.) 5-0 1112 4 5. Wisconsin-Whitewater 5-0 1078 7 6. Frostburg State (Md.) 4-0 1044 8 7. St. John’s (Minn.) 5-0 967 9 8. Washington & Jefferson (Pa.) 6-0 900 10 9. Wittenberg (Ohio) 5-0 786 12 10. Wesley (Del.) 4-1 785 5 11. Hardin-Simmons (Texas) 4-1 706 6 12. Berry (Ga.) 6-0 702 13 13. John Carroll (Ohio) 4-1 677 15 14. Trine (Ind.) 5-0 633 14 15. Wheaton (Ill.) 4-1 557 17 16. North Central (Ill.) 4-1 457 18 17. Delaware Valley (Pa.) 4-1 375 19 18. RPI (N.Y.) 5-0 368 20 19. Illinois Wesleyan 4-1 319 21 20. Central (Iowa) 6-0 304 23 21. Wisconsin-Oshkosh 3-2 273 11 22. Whitworth (Wash.) 4-0 232 24 23. Case Western (Ohio) 4-1 231 16 24. Johns Hopkins (Md.) 5-1 192 25 25. Muhlenberg (Pa.) 5-0 134 —

Others Receiving Votes: Salisbury (Md.) 93, Wisconsin-Platteville 39, Linfield (Ore.) 35, Baldwin-Wallace (Ohio) 24, Wabash (Ind.) 23, Wisconsin-LaCrosse 21, Amherst (Mass.) 15, Monmouth (Ill.) 15, Western Connecticut State 12, Bethel (Minn.) 9, Williams (Mass.) 8, Marietta (Ohio) 6, MIT (Mass.) 6, Denison (Ohio) 5, Mount Saint Joseph (Ohio) 4, Randolph-Macon (Va.) 4, Ithaca (N.Y.) 3, East Texas Baptist 2, Framingham State (Mass.) 2, Springfield (Mass.) 1.

