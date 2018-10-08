AFCA Division III Coaches Poll

|Oct. 8
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Mount Union (Ohio) (40)
|5-0
|1288
|1
|2. Mary Hardin-Baylor (Texas) (12)
|5-0
|1260
|2
|3. St. Thomas (Minn.)
|5-0
|1193
|3
|4. Brockport (N.Y.)
|5-0
|1112
|4
|5. Wisconsin-Whitewater
|5-0
|1078
|7
|6. Frostburg State (Md.)
|4-0
|1044
|8
|7. St. John’s (Minn.)
|5-0
|967
|9
|8. Washington & Jefferson (Pa.)
|6-0
|900
|10
|9. Wittenberg (Ohio)
|5-0
|786
|12
|10. Wesley (Del.)
|4-1
|785
|5
|11. Hardin-Simmons (Texas)
|4-1
|706
|6
|12. Berry (Ga.)
|6-0
|702
|13
|13. John Carroll (Ohio)
|4-1
|677
|15
|14. Trine (Ind.)
|5-0
|633
|14
|15. Wheaton (Ill.)
|4-1
|557
|17
|16. North Central (Ill.)
|4-1
|457
|18
|17. Delaware Valley (Pa.)
|4-1
|375
|19
|18. RPI (N.Y.)
|5-0
|368
|20
|19. Illinois Wesleyan
|4-1
|319
|21
|20. Central (Iowa)
|6-0
|304
|23
|21. Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|3-2
|273
|11
|22. Whitworth (Wash.)
|4-0
|232
|24
|23. Case Western (Ohio)
|4-1
|231
|16
|24. Johns Hopkins (Md.)
|5-1
|192
|25
|25. Muhlenberg (Pa.)
|5-0
|134
|—
Others Receiving Votes: Salisbury (Md.) 93, Wisconsin-Platteville 39, Linfield (Ore.) 35, Baldwin-Wallace (Ohio) 24, Wabash (Ind.) 23, Wisconsin-LaCrosse 21, Amherst (Mass.) 15, Monmouth (Ill.) 15, Western Connecticut State 12, Bethel (Minn.) 9, Williams (Mass.) 8, Marietta (Ohio) 6, MIT (Mass.) 6, Denison (Ohio) 5, Mount Saint Joseph (Ohio) 4, Randolph-Macon (Va.) 4, Ithaca (N.Y.) 3, East Texas Baptist 2, Framingham State (Mass.) 2, Springfield (Mass.) 1.
