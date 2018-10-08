Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

AFCA Division III Coaches Poll

October 8, 2018 3:54 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Oct. 8
Record Pts Pvs
1. Mount Union (Ohio) (40) 5-0 1288 1
2. Mary Hardin-Baylor (Texas) (12) 5-0 1260 2
3. St. Thomas (Minn.) 5-0 1193 3
4. Brockport (N.Y.) 5-0 1112 4
5. Wisconsin-Whitewater 5-0 1078 7
6. Frostburg State (Md.) 4-0 1044 8
7. St. John’s (Minn.) 5-0 967 9
8. Washington & Jefferson (Pa.) 6-0 900 10
9. Wittenberg (Ohio) 5-0 786 12
10. Wesley (Del.) 4-1 785 5
11. Hardin-Simmons (Texas) 4-1 706 6
12. Berry (Ga.) 6-0 702 13
13. John Carroll (Ohio) 4-1 677 15
14. Trine (Ind.) 5-0 633 14
15. Wheaton (Ill.) 4-1 557 17
16. North Central (Ill.) 4-1 457 18
17. Delaware Valley (Pa.) 4-1 375 19
18. RPI (N.Y.) 5-0 368 20
19. Illinois Wesleyan 4-1 319 21
20. Central (Iowa) 6-0 304 23
21. Wisconsin-Oshkosh 3-2 273 11
22. Whitworth (Wash.) 4-0 232 24
23. Case Western (Ohio) 4-1 231 16
24. Johns Hopkins (Md.) 5-1 192 25
25. Muhlenberg (Pa.) 5-0 134

Others Receiving Votes: Salisbury (Md.) 93, Wisconsin-Platteville 39, Linfield (Ore.) 35, Baldwin-Wallace (Ohio) 24, Wabash (Ind.) 23, Wisconsin-LaCrosse 21, Amherst (Mass.) 15, Monmouth (Ill.) 15, Western Connecticut State 12, Bethel (Minn.) 9, Williams (Mass.) 8, Marietta (Ohio) 6, MIT (Mass.) 6, Denison (Ohio) 5, Mount Saint Joseph (Ohio) 4, Randolph-Macon (Va.) 4, Ithaca (N.Y.) 3, East Texas Baptist 2, Framingham State (Mass.) 2, Springfield (Mass.) 1.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier launches a remote-controlled drone

Today in History

1979: Carter establishes Department of Education