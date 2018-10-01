Listen Live Sports

AFCA Division III Coaches Poll

October 1, 2018 3:26 pm
 
Oct. 1
Record Pts Pvs
1. Mount Union (Ohio) (43) 4-0 1291 1
2. Mary Hardin-Baylor (Texas) (9) 4-0 1257 2
3. St. Thomas (Minn.) 4-0 1186 3
4. Brockport (N.Y.) 4-0 1101 4
5. Wesley (Del.) 4-0 1041 6
6. Hardin-Simmons (Texas) 4-0 1019 7
7. Wisconsin-Whitewater 3-0 995 8
8. Frostburg State (Md.) 3-0 917 9
9. St. John’s (Minn.) 4-0 901 10
10. Washington & Jefferson (Pa.) 5-0 754 12
11. Wisconsin-Oshkosh 3-1 750 13
12. Wittenberg (Ohio) 4-0 695 11
13. Berry (Ga.) 5-0 584 16
14. Trine (Ind.) 4-0 577 15
15. John Carroll (Ohio) 3-1 568 17
16. Case Western (Ohio) 4-0 498 18
17. Wheaton (Ill.) 3-1 399 24
18. North Central (Ill.) 3-1 352 5
19. Delaware Valley (Pa.) 4-1 338 20
20. RPI (N.Y.) 4-0 317 19
21. Illinois Wesleyan 3-1 310 21
22. Wabash (Ind.) 4-0 254 22
23. Central (Iowa) 5-0 163 NR
24. Whitworth (Wash.) 3-0 112 NR
25. Johns Hopkins (Md.) 4-1 87 NR

Others Receiving Votes: Muhlenberg (Pa.) 86, Salisbury (Md.) 70, Linfield (Ore.) 64, Wisconsin-Platteville 44, Wisconsin-LaCrosse 30, Ithaca (N.Y.) 27, Baldwin-Wallace (Ohio) 19, Bethel (Minn.) 19, Union (N.Y.) 15, Amherst (Mass.) 14, Monmouth (Ill.) 12, Concordia-Moorhead (Minn.) 6, Cortland (N.Y.) 5, Franklin & Marshall (Pa.) 4, Randolph-Macon (Va.) 4, Mount Saint Joseph (Ohio) 3, Ohio Northern 3, Western Connecticut State 3, Wisconsin-Stout 3, MIT (Mass.) 2, Marietta (Ohio) 1.

