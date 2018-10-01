AFCA Division III Coaches Poll

Oct. 1 Record Pts Pvs 1. Mount Union (Ohio) (43) 4-0 1291 1 2. Mary Hardin-Baylor (Texas) (9) 4-0 1257 2 3. St. Thomas (Minn.) 4-0 1186 3 4. Brockport (N.Y.) 4-0 1101 4 5. Wesley (Del.) 4-0 1041 6 6. Hardin-Simmons (Texas) 4-0 1019 7 7. Wisconsin-Whitewater 3-0 995 8 8. Frostburg State (Md.) 3-0 917 9 9. St. John’s (Minn.) 4-0 901 10 10. Washington & Jefferson (Pa.) 5-0 754 12 11. Wisconsin-Oshkosh 3-1 750 13 12. Wittenberg (Ohio) 4-0 695 11 13. Berry (Ga.) 5-0 584 16 14. Trine (Ind.) 4-0 577 15 15. John Carroll (Ohio) 3-1 568 17 16. Case Western (Ohio) 4-0 498 18 17. Wheaton (Ill.) 3-1 399 24 18. North Central (Ill.) 3-1 352 5 19. Delaware Valley (Pa.) 4-1 338 20 20. RPI (N.Y.) 4-0 317 19 21. Illinois Wesleyan 3-1 310 21 22. Wabash (Ind.) 4-0 254 22 23. Central (Iowa) 5-0 163 NR 24. Whitworth (Wash.) 3-0 112 NR 25. Johns Hopkins (Md.) 4-1 87 NR

Others Receiving Votes: Muhlenberg (Pa.) 86, Salisbury (Md.) 70, Linfield (Ore.) 64, Wisconsin-Platteville 44, Wisconsin-LaCrosse 30, Ithaca (N.Y.) 27, Baldwin-Wallace (Ohio) 19, Bethel (Minn.) 19, Union (N.Y.) 15, Amherst (Mass.) 14, Monmouth (Ill.) 12, Concordia-Moorhead (Minn.) 6, Cortland (N.Y.) 5, Franklin & Marshall (Pa.) 4, Randolph-Macon (Va.) 4, Mount Saint Joseph (Ohio) 3, Ohio Northern 3, Western Connecticut State 3, Wisconsin-Stout 3, MIT (Mass.) 2, Marietta (Ohio) 1.

