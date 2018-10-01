AFCA Division III Coaches Poll

|Oct. 1
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Mount Union (Ohio) (43)
|4-0
|1291
|1
|2. Mary Hardin-Baylor (Texas) (9)
|4-0
|1257
|2
|3. St. Thomas (Minn.)
|4-0
|1186
|3
|4. Brockport (N.Y.)
|4-0
|1101
|4
|5. Wesley (Del.)
|4-0
|1041
|6
|6. Hardin-Simmons (Texas)
|4-0
|1019
|7
|7. Wisconsin-Whitewater
|3-0
|995
|8
|8. Frostburg State (Md.)
|3-0
|917
|9
|9. St. John’s (Minn.)
|4-0
|901
|10
|10. Washington & Jefferson (Pa.)
|5-0
|754
|12
|11. Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|3-1
|750
|13
|12. Wittenberg (Ohio)
|4-0
|695
|11
|13. Berry (Ga.)
|5-0
|584
|16
|14. Trine (Ind.)
|4-0
|577
|15
|15. John Carroll (Ohio)
|3-1
|568
|17
|16. Case Western (Ohio)
|4-0
|498
|18
|17. Wheaton (Ill.)
|3-1
|399
|24
|18. North Central (Ill.)
|3-1
|352
|5
|19. Delaware Valley (Pa.)
|4-1
|338
|20
|20. RPI (N.Y.)
|4-0
|317
|19
|21. Illinois Wesleyan
|3-1
|310
|21
|22. Wabash (Ind.)
|4-0
|254
|22
|23. Central (Iowa)
|5-0
|163
|NR
|24. Whitworth (Wash.)
|3-0
|112
|NR
|25. Johns Hopkins (Md.)
|4-1
|87
|NR
Others Receiving Votes: Muhlenberg (Pa.) 86, Salisbury (Md.) 70, Linfield (Ore.) 64, Wisconsin-Platteville 44, Wisconsin-LaCrosse 30, Ithaca (N.Y.) 27, Baldwin-Wallace (Ohio) 19, Bethel (Minn.) 19, Union (N.Y.) 15, Amherst (Mass.) 14, Monmouth (Ill.) 12, Concordia-Moorhead (Minn.) 6, Cortland (N.Y.) 5, Franklin & Marshall (Pa.) 4, Randolph-Macon (Va.) 4, Mount Saint Joseph (Ohio) 3, Ohio Northern 3, Western Connecticut State 3, Wisconsin-Stout 3, MIT (Mass.) 2, Marietta (Ohio) 1.
