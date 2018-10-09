Afghan women’s basketball player among 9 elected IOC members

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — The International Olympic Committee has elected nine new members including 24-year-old Samira Asghari, an Afghanistan women’s national basketball team player.

Two more women among the newcomers are Daina Gudzineviciute of Lithuania, a shooting gold medalist at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, and former nurse Felicite Rwemarika of Rwanda.

Six men elected by fellow IOC members are: Camilo Perez (Paraguay), Giovanni Malago (Italy), William Blick (Uganda), Prince Jigyel Ugyen Wangchuck (Bhutan), Morinari Watanabe (Japan), Andrew Parsons (Brazil).

The Bhutani prince, who was educated at Choate Rosemary Hall boarding school in Connecticut, joins as another Asian royal family member, Prince Tunku Imran of Malaysia, leaves after reaching the 70-year age limit

IOC members voted bobsled federation president Ivo Ferriani of Italy to their executive board representing winter sports.

