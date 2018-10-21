Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Agent for Dolphins’ Parker says receiver should be playing

October 21, 2018 8:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MIAMI (AP) — The agent for Miami Dolphins receiver DeVante Parker says his client is healthy and should be playing, and questions coach Adam Gase’s competence.

Parker has played in only two games this season and was inactive for Sunday’s loss to the Detroit Lions. He was sorely missed when receiver Albert Wilson was sidelined in the first half with a leg injury, and receiver Kenny Stills also limped off the field late in the game.

Afterward, Gase said Parker is “not completely healthy.” Parker practiced fully this week despite a quadriceps injury.

“Parker is not only healthy but wants to help this team win,” said Parker’s agent, Jimmy Gould, in a statement Sunday night. “The only real question that should be asked is how does coach Gase justify his own incompetence.”

Advertisement

The Dolphins’ decision not to play Parker reinforced recent rumors he’s on the trade market. Gould said he’s not asking that Parker be traded or released, but said he should be playing for Miami.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy hospital ship delivers surgical care in South America

Today in History

1735: President John Adams is born