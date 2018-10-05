|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hartford
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|2
|Providence
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|WB/Scranton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lehigh Valley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hershey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bridgeport
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Springfield
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Belleville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Utica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Laval
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Toronto
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rochester
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Antonio
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chicago
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Manitoba
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grand Rapids
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rockford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tucson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bakersfield
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ontario
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stockton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Jose
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Diego
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
No games scheduled
Stockton at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Hartford 4, Providence 2
Rockford at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Utica, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.
Manitoba at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Rockford at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
San Diego at Tucson, 10:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Utica, 7 p.m.
Laval at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Springfield at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.
Ontario at Stockton, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Laval at Hartford, 3 p.m.
Manitoba at Iowa, 4 p.m.
Bridgeport at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.