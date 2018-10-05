All Times Eastern Eastern Conference Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hartford 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 2 Providence 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 4 WB/Scranton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lehigh Valley 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Hershey 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Bridgeport 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Springfield 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Charlotte 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cleveland 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 1 Utica 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Belleville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Laval 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Toronto 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Syracuse 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Binghamton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Rochester 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Rockford 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 4 Chicago 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Iowa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Milwaukee 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 San Antonio 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Manitoba 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Grand Rapids 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Texas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tucson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Bakersfield 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ontario 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Stockton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 San Jose 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 San Diego 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Stockton at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Cleveland 4, Rockford 1

Hartford 4, Providence 2

Toronto at Utica, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Rockford at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Tucson, 10:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Utica, 7 p.m.

Laval at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Laval at Hartford, 3 p.m.

Manitoba at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hershey, 5 p.m.

