|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Charlotte
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|2
|Hartford
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|2
|Providence
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Hershey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lehigh Valley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|WB/Scranton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bridgeport
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Springfield
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cleveland
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|9
|3
|Toronto
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|3
|Utica
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|8
|Belleville
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Rochester
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|Laval
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Iowa
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1
|Texas
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|1
|Chicago
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Grand Rapids
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Manitoba
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Rockford
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|9
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Antonio
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Bakersfield
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8
|1
|San Jose
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1
|Colorado
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|Ontario
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Stockton
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|San Diego
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tucson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Cleveland 4, Rockford 1
Toronto 7, Utica 3
Charlotte 6, Rochester 2
Hartford 4, Providence 2
Texas 3, Grand Rapids 1
Iowa 4, Manitoba 1
Chicago 3, Colorado 2, OT
Bakersfield 8, Stockton 1
San Jose 4, Ontario 1
San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
San Diego at Tucson, 10:05 p.m.
Cleveland 5, Rockford 2
Utica 3, Belleville 1
Syracuse at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Laval at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Springfield at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.
Ontario at Stockton, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Laval at Hartford, 3 p.m.
Manitoba at Iowa, 4 p.m.
Bridgeport at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Cleveland at Toronto, 3 p.m.
