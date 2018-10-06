Listen Live Sports

AHL At A Glance

October 6, 2018 9:40 pm
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 2 2 0 0 0 4 10 4
Hartford 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 2
Providence 2 0 2 0 0 0 4 7
Hershey 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lehigh Valley 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
WB/Scranton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bridgeport 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Springfield 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cleveland 2 2 0 0 0 4 9 3
Toronto 1 1 0 0 0 2 7 3
Laval 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 2
Utica 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 8
Belleville 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 3
Rochester 2 0 2 0 0 0 4 10
Syracuse 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Binghamton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Iowa 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 1
Texas 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 1
Chicago 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 2
Grand Rapids 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 3
Manitoba 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 4
Rockford 2 0 2 0 0 0 3 9
Milwaukee 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Antonio 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Bakersfield 1 1 0 0 0 2 8 1
San Jose 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 1
Colorado 1 0 0 1 0 1 2 3
Ontario 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 4
Stockton 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 8
San Diego 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tucson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Cleveland 4, Rockford 1

Toronto 7, Utica 3

Charlotte 6, Rochester 2

Hartford 4, Providence 2

Texas 3, Grand Rapids 1

Iowa 4, Manitoba 1

Chicago 3, Colorado 2, OT

Bakersfield 8, Stockton 1

San Jose 4, Ontario 1

Saturday’s Games

San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Tucson, 10:05 p.m.

Cleveland 5, Rockford 2

Utica 3, Belleville 1

Laval 3, Providence 2

Charlotte 4, Rochester 2

Syracuse at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Laval at Hartford, 3 p.m.

Manitoba at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cleveland at Toronto, 3 p.m.

