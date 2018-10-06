|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Charlotte
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|10
|4
|Lehigh Valley
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|3
|Hartford
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|2
|WB/Scranton
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Springfield
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Hershey
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Bridgeport
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6
|Providence
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|7
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cleveland
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|9
|3
|Binghamton
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|5
|Laval
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Syracuse
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Toronto
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|12
|10
|Utica
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|8
|Belleville
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Rochester
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|10
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Iowa
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1
|Texas
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|1
|Chicago
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Grand Rapids
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Manitoba
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Rockford
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|9
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Antonio
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Bakersfield
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8
|1
|San Jose
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1
|Colorado
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|Ontario
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Stockton
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|Tucson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Diego
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Cleveland 4, Rockford 1
Toronto 7, Utica 3
Charlotte 6, Rochester 2
Hartford 4, Providence 2
Texas 3, Grand Rapids 1
Iowa 4, Manitoba 1
Chicago 3, Colorado 2, OT
Bakersfield 8, Stockton 1
San Jose 4, Ontario 1
San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
San Diego at Tucson, 10:05 p.m.
Cleveland 5, Rockford 2
Syracuse 3, Hershey 2
Utica 3, Belleville 1
Laval 3, Providence 2
Lehigh Valley 6, Bridgeport 3
WB/Scranton 3, Springfield 2, SO
Charlotte 4, Rochester 2
Binghamton 7, Toronto 5
Grand Rapids at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.
Ontario at Stockton, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Laval at Hartford, 3 p.m.
Manitoba at Iowa, 4 p.m.
Bridgeport at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Cleveland at Toronto, 3 p.m.
