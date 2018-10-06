All Times Eastern Eastern Conference Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Charlotte 2 2 0 0 0 4 10 4 Lehigh Valley 1 1 0 0 0 2 6 3 Hartford 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 2 WB/Scranton 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 2 Springfield 1 0 0 0 1 1 2 3 Hershey 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 3 Bridgeport 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 6 Providence 2 0 2 0 0 0 4 7 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cleveland 2 2 0 0 0 4 9 3 Binghamton 1 1 0 0 0 2 7 5 Laval 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 2 Syracuse 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 2 Toronto 2 1 1 0 0 2 12 10 Utica 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 8 Belleville 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 3 Rochester 2 0 2 0 0 0 4 10 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA San Antonio 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 0 Iowa 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 1 Milwaukee 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 3 Chicago 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 2 Texas 2 1 0 1 0 3 6 5 Manitoba 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 4 Grand Rapids 2 0 2 0 0 0 1 7 Rockford 2 0 2 0 0 0 3 9 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Bakersfield 1 1 0 0 0 2 8 1 San Jose 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 1 Ontario 2 1 1 0 0 2 7 9 Colorado 1 0 0 1 0 1 2 3 Stockton 2 0 1 1 0 1 6 14 Tucson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 San Diego 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Cleveland 4, Rockford 1

Toronto 7, Utica 3

Charlotte 6, Rochester 2

Advertisement

Hartford 4, Providence 2

Texas 3, Grand Rapids 1

Iowa 4, Manitoba 1

Chicago 3, Colorado 2, OT

Bakersfield 8, Stockton 1

San Jose 4, Ontario 1

Saturday’s Games

San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Tucson, 10:05 p.m.

Cleveland 5, Rockford 2

Syracuse 3, Hershey 2

Utica 3, Belleville 1

Laval 3, Providence 2

Lehigh Valley 6, Bridgeport 3

WB/Scranton 3, Springfield 2, SO

Charlotte 4, Rochester 2

Binghamton 7, Toronto 5

San Antonio 4, Grand Rapids 0

Milwaukee 4, Texas 3, OT

Ontario 6, Stockton 5, OT

Chicago at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Laval at Hartford, 3 p.m.

Manitoba at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cleveland at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.