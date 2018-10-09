Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

AHL At A Glance

October 9, 2018 10:03 am
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 2 2 0 0 0 4 10 4
Hartford 2 2 0 0 0 4 7 3
Lehigh Valley 1 1 0 0 0 2 6 3
WB/Scranton 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 2
Bridgeport 2 1 1 0 0 2 5 7
Springfield 1 0 0 0 1 1 2 3
Hershey 2 0 2 0 0 0 3 5
Providence 2 0 2 0 0 0 4 7
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cleveland 3 3 0 0 0 6 14 6
Binghamton 1 1 0 0 0 2 7 5
Syracuse 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 2
Laval 2 1 1 0 0 2 4 5
Utica 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 8
Toronto 3 1 2 0 0 2 15 15
Belleville 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 3
Rochester 2 0 2 0 0 0 4 10
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Iowa 2 2 0 0 0 4 12 2
Chicago 2 2 0 0 0 4 8 3
San Antonio 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 0
Milwaukee 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 3
Texas 2 1 0 1 0 3 6 5
Rockford 2 0 2 0 0 0 3 9
Grand Rapids 2 0 2 0 0 0 1 7
Manitoba 2 0 2 0 0 0 2 12
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Jose 2 2 0 0 0 4 9 2
Tucson 1 1 0 0 0 2 6 4
Bakersfield 2 1 1 0 0 2 9 6
Ontario 2 1 1 0 0 2 7 9
Colorado 2 0 1 1 0 1 3 8
Stockton 2 0 1 1 0 1 6 14
San Diego 1 0 1 0 0 0 4 6

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Monday’s Games

Cleveland 5, Toronto 3

Tuesday’s Games

Milwaukee at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Bakersfield at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Advertisement

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

WB/Scranton at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier launches a remote-controlled drone

Today in History

1979: Carter establishes Department of Education