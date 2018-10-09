All Times Eastern Eastern Conference Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Charlotte 2 2 0 0 0 4 10 4 Hartford 2 2 0 0 0 4 7 3 Lehigh Valley 1 1 0 0 0 2 6 3 WB/Scranton 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 2 Bridgeport 2 1 1 0 0 2 5 7 Springfield 1 0 0 0 1 1 2 3 Hershey 2 0 2 0 0 0 3 5 Providence 2 0 2 0 0 0 4 7 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cleveland 3 3 0 0 0 6 14 6 Binghamton 1 1 0 0 0 2 7 5 Syracuse 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 2 Laval 2 1 1 0 0 2 4 5 Utica 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 8 Toronto 3 1 2 0 0 2 15 15 Belleville 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 3 Rochester 2 0 2 0 0 0 4 10 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Iowa 2 2 0 0 0 4 12 2 Chicago 2 2 0 0 0 4 8 3 San Antonio 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 0 Milwaukee 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 3 Texas 2 1 0 1 0 3 6 5 Rockford 2 0 2 0 0 0 3 9 Grand Rapids 2 0 2 0 0 0 1 7 Manitoba 2 0 2 0 0 0 2 12 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA San Jose 2 2 0 0 0 4 9 2 Tucson 1 1 0 0 0 2 6 4 Bakersfield 2 1 1 0 0 2 9 6 Ontario 2 1 1 0 0 2 7 9 Colorado 2 0 1 1 0 1 3 8 Stockton 2 0 1 1 0 1 6 14 San Diego 1 0 1 0 0 0 4 6

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Monday’s Games

Cleveland 5, Toronto 3

Tuesday’s Games

Milwaukee at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Bakersfield at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

WB/Scranton at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

