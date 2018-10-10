All Times Eastern Eastern Conference Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Charlotte 2 2 0 0 0 4 10 4 Lehigh Valley 1 1 0 0 0 2 6 3 WB/Scranton 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 2 Hartford 3 2 1 0 0 4 10 8 Bridgeport 2 1 1 0 0 2 5 7 Springfield 1 0 0 0 1 1 2 3 Hershey 2 0 2 0 0 0 3 5 Providence 2 0 2 0 0 0 4 7 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cleveland 3 3 0 0 0 6 14 6 Binghamton 2 2 0 0 0 4 12 8 Laval 2 1 1 0 0 2 4 5 Utica 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 8 Syracuse 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 8 Toronto 3 1 2 0 0 2 15 15 Rochester 3 1 2 0 0 2 10 13 Belleville 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 3 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Iowa 2 2 0 0 0 4 12 2 Chicago 2 2 0 0 0 4 8 3 Milwaukee 2 2 0 0 0 4 8 6 Texas 2 1 0 1 0 3 6 5 San Antonio 2 1 1 0 0 2 7 4 Rockford 2 0 2 0 0 0 3 9 Grand Rapids 2 0 2 0 0 0 1 7 Manitoba 2 0 2 0 0 0 2 12 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA San Jose 2 2 0 0 0 4 9 2 Tucson 1 1 0 0 0 2 6 4 Bakersfield 2 1 1 0 0 2 9 6 Ontario 2 1 1 0 0 2 7 9 Colorado 2 0 1 1 0 1 3 8 Stockton 2 0 1 1 0 1 6 14 San Diego 1 0 1 0 0 0 4 6

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Tuesday’s Games

Milwaukee 4, San Antonio 3

Wednesday’s Games

Rochester 6, Syracuse 3

Binghamton 5, Hartford 3

Bakersfield at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

WB/Scranton at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Stockton at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Hershey at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Utica, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Hartford, 7:15 p.m.

Binghamton at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Belleville at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Colorado at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

