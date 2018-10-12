All Times Eastern Eastern Conference Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Charlotte 3 3 0 0 0 6 14 7 WB/Scranton 2 2 0 0 0 4 6 2 Lehigh Valley 1 1 0 0 0 2 6 3 Hartford 3 2 1 0 0 4 10 8 Bridgeport 2 1 1 0 0 2 5 7 Springfield 1 0 0 0 1 1 2 3 Hershey 2 0 2 0 0 0 3 5 Providence 2 0 2 0 0 0 4 7 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Binghamton 2 2 0 0 0 4 12 8 Cleveland 4 3 1 0 0 6 14 9 Laval 2 1 1 0 0 2 4 5 Syracuse 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 8 Toronto 3 1 2 0 0 2 15 15 Rochester 3 1 2 0 0 2 10 13 Utica 3 1 2 0 0 2 9 12 Belleville 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 3 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Iowa 2 2 0 0 0 4 12 2 Chicago 2 2 0 0 0 4 8 3 Milwaukee 2 2 0 0 0 4 8 6 Texas 2 1 0 1 0 3 6 5 San Antonio 2 1 1 0 0 2 7 4 Rockford 2 0 2 0 0 0 3 9 Grand Rapids 2 0 2 0 0 0 1 7 Manitoba 2 0 2 0 0 0 2 12 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tucson 1 1 0 0 0 2 6 4 San Jose 3 2 0 0 1 5 11 5 Bakersfield 3 2 1 0 0 4 12 8 Ontario 2 1 1 0 0 2 7 9 Colorado 2 0 1 1 0 1 3 8 Stockton 2 0 1 1 0 1 6 14 San Diego 1 0 1 0 0 0 4 6

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

WB/Scranton 3, Cleveland 0

Friday’s Games

Hershey at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Charlotte 4, Utica 3

Springfield at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Hartford, 7:15 p.m.

Binghamton at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Belleville at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Colorado at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Stockton at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Rochester at Bridgeport, 1 p.m.

Binghamton at Laval, 3 p.m.

Utica at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Belleville at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Texas at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Colorado at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Tucson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Rochester at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Utica at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Hershey at Rockford, 5 p.m.

