|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Charlotte
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|14
|7
|WB/Scranton
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|6
|2
|Springfield
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|9
|3
|Hartford
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|13
|12
|Bridgeport
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|7
|Lehigh Valley
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|10
|Providence
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|8
|10
|Hershey
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|11
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cleveland
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|14
|9
|Laval
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|9
|7
|Binghamton
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|14
|13
|Syracuse
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|8
|Toronto
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|15
|15
|Rochester
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|10
|13
|Utica
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|9
|12
|Belleville
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Iowa
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|16
|5
|Chicago
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|8
|3
|Milwaukee
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|8
|6
|Texas
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|9
|9
|San Antonio
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|8
|6
|Grand Rapids
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|7
|10
|Manitoba
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|13
|Rockford
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|9
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tucson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|4
|San Jose
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|11
|5
|Bakersfield
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|12
|8
|Colorado
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|5
|9
|Ontario
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|7
|9
|Stockton
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|6
|14
|San Diego
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|6
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
WB/Scranton 3, Cleveland 0
Grand Rapids 6, Hershey 3
Charlotte 4, Utica 3
Springfield 7, Lehigh Valley 0
Providence 4, Hartford 3, OT
Laval 5, Binghamton 2
Manitoba 2, Belleville 1
Iowa 4, Texas 3, SO
Colorado 2, San Antonio 1
Stockton at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Rochester at Bridgeport, 1 p.m.
Binghamton at Laval, 3 p.m.
Utica at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Belleville at Manitoba, 7 p.m.
Texas at Rockford, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Hershey at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Colorado at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
San Diego at Ontario, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Stockton, 9 p.m.
Tucson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Rochester at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
Providence at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Utica at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Hershey at Rockford, 5 p.m.
