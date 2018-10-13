All Times Eastern Eastern Conference Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Charlotte 3 3 0 0 0 6 14 7 WB/Scranton 2 2 0 0 0 4 6 2 Springfield 2 1 0 0 1 3 9 3 Hartford 4 2 1 1 0 5 13 12 Bridgeport 2 1 1 0 0 2 5 7 Lehigh Valley 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 10 Providence 3 1 2 0 0 2 8 10 Hershey 3 0 3 0 0 0 6 11 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cleveland 4 3 1 0 0 6 14 9 Laval 3 2 1 0 0 4 9 7 Binghamton 3 2 1 0 0 4 14 13 Syracuse 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 8 Toronto 3 1 2 0 0 2 15 15 Rochester 3 1 2 0 0 2 10 13 Utica 3 1 2 0 0 2 9 12 Belleville 2 0 2 0 0 0 2 5 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Iowa 3 3 0 0 0 6 16 5 Chicago 2 2 0 0 0 4 8 3 Milwaukee 2 2 0 0 0 4 8 6 Texas 3 1 0 1 1 4 9 9 San Antonio 3 1 2 0 0 2 8 6 Grand Rapids 3 1 2 0 0 2 7 10 Manitoba 3 1 2 0 0 2 4 13 Rockford 2 0 2 0 0 0 3 9 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tucson 1 1 0 0 0 2 6 4 San Jose 3 2 0 0 1 5 11 5 Bakersfield 3 2 1 0 0 4 12 8 Ontario 3 1 1 1 0 3 11 14 Colorado 3 1 1 1 0 3 5 9 Stockton 3 1 1 1 0 3 11 18 San Diego 1 0 1 0 0 0 4 6

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Thursday’s Games

WB/Scranton 3, Cleveland 0

Friday’s Games

Grand Rapids 6, Hershey 3

Charlotte 4, Utica 3

Springfield 7, Lehigh Valley 0

Providence 4, Hartford 3, OT

Laval 5, Binghamton 2

Manitoba 2, Belleville 1

Iowa 4, Texas 3, SO

Colorado 2, San Antonio 1

Stockton 5, Ontario 4, OT

Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Rochester at Bridgeport, 1 p.m.

Binghamton at Laval, 3 p.m.

Utica at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Belleville at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Texas at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Colorado at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Tucson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Rochester at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Utica at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Hershey at Rockford, 5 p.m.

