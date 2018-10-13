|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Charlotte
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|8
|18
|8
|WB/Scranton
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|10
|3
|Hartford
|5
|3
|1
|1
|0
|7
|17
|15
|Springfield
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|13
|8
|Lehigh Valley
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|11
|14
|Bridgeport
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|8
|11
|Providence
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|11
|14
|Hershey
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|7
|16
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Binghamton
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|16
|14
|Cleveland
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|15
|13
|Laval
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|10
|9
|Utica
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|16
|16
|Rochester
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|14
|16
|Belleville
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|8
|7
|Syracuse
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|7
|12
|Toronto
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|19
|22
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|13
|4
|Milwaukee
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|13
|7
|Iowa
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|16
|5
|Texas
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4
|12
|14
|Rockford
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|8
|12
|San Antonio
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|9
|9
|Grand Rapids
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|8
|15
|Manitoba
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|6
|19
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tucson
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|9
|6
|San Jose
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|11
|5
|Bakersfield
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|12
|8
|Colorado
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|8
|10
|Ontario
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|11
|14
|Stockton
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|11
|18
|San Diego
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|6
|9
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Grand Rapids 6, Hershey 3
Charlotte 4, Utica 3
Springfield 7, Lehigh Valley 0
Providence 4, Hartford 3, OT
Laval 5, Binghamton 2
Manitoba 2, Belleville 1
Iowa 4, Texas 3, SO
Colorado 2, San Antonio 1
Stockton 5, Ontario 4, OT
Tucson 3, San Diego 2
Rochester 4, Bridgeport 3
Binghamton 2, Laval 1
Utica 7, Toronto 4
Belleville 6, Manitoba 2
Rockford 5, Texas 3
Charlotte 4, Syracuse 1
WB/Scranton 4, Cleveland 1
Hartford 4, Providence 3
Lehigh Valley 5, Springfield 4, SO
Milwaukee 5, Hershey 1
Chicago 5, Grand Rapids 1
Colorado 3, San Antonio 1
San Diego at Ontario, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Stockton, 9 p.m.
Tucson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Rochester at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
Providence at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Utica at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Hershey at Rockford, 5 p.m.
Tucson at San Jose, 10 p.m.
