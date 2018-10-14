All Times Eastern Eastern Conference Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Charlotte 4 4 0 0 0 8 18 8 WB/Scranton 3 3 0 0 0 6 10 3 Hartford 5 3 1 1 0 7 17 15 Springfield 3 1 0 0 2 4 13 8 Lehigh Valley 3 2 1 0 0 4 11 14 Bridgeport 3 1 2 0 0 2 8 11 Providence 4 1 3 0 0 2 11 14 Hershey 4 0 4 0 0 0 7 16 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Binghamton 4 3 1 0 0 6 16 14 Cleveland 5 3 2 0 0 6 15 13 Laval 4 2 2 0 0 4 10 9 Utica 4 2 2 0 0 4 16 16 Rochester 4 2 2 0 0 4 14 16 Belleville 3 1 2 0 0 2 8 7 Syracuse 3 1 2 0 0 2 7 12 Toronto 4 1 3 0 0 2 19 22 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 3 3 0 0 0 6 13 4 Milwaukee 3 3 0 0 0 6 13 7 Iowa 3 3 0 0 0 6 16 5 Texas 4 1 1 1 1 4 12 14 Rockford 3 1 2 0 0 2 8 12 San Antonio 4 1 3 0 0 2 9 9 Grand Rapids 4 1 3 0 0 2 8 15 Manitoba 4 1 3 0 0 2 6 19 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tucson 3 3 0 0 0 6 11 7 San Jose 4 3 0 0 1 7 17 9 Colorado 4 2 1 1 0 5 8 10 Bakersfield 4 2 2 0 0 4 13 10 Ontario 4 1 1 1 1 4 16 20 Stockton 4 1 2 1 0 3 15 24 San Diego 3 1 2 0 0 2 12 14

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Friday’s Games

Grand Rapids 6, Hershey 3

Charlotte 4, Utica 3

Springfield 7, Lehigh Valley 0

Providence 4, Hartford 3, OT

Laval 5, Binghamton 2

Manitoba 2, Belleville 1

Iowa 4, Texas 3, SO

Colorado 2, San Antonio 1

Stockton 5, Ontario 4, OT

Tucson 3, San Diego 2

Saturday’s Games

Rochester 4, Bridgeport 3

Binghamton 2, Laval 1

Utica 7, Toronto 4

Belleville 6, Manitoba 2

Rockford 5, Texas 3

Charlotte 4, Syracuse 1

WB/Scranton 4, Cleveland 1

Hartford 4, Providence 3

Lehigh Valley 5, Springfield 4, SO

Milwaukee 5, Hershey 1

Chicago 5, Grand Rapids 1

Colorado 3, San Antonio 1

San Diego 6, Ontario 5, SO

San Jose 6, Stockton 4

Tucson 2, Bakersfield 1

Sunday’s Games

Rochester at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Utica at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Hershey at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Tucson at San Jose, 10 p.m.

