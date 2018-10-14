Listen Live Sports

AHL At A Glance

October 14, 2018 12:37 am
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 4 4 0 0 0 8 18 8
WB/Scranton 3 3 0 0 0 6 10 3
Hartford 5 3 1 1 0 7 17 15
Springfield 3 1 0 0 2 4 13 8
Lehigh Valley 3 2 1 0 0 4 11 14
Bridgeport 3 1 2 0 0 2 8 11
Providence 4 1 3 0 0 2 11 14
Hershey 4 0 4 0 0 0 7 16
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Binghamton 4 3 1 0 0 6 16 14
Cleveland 5 3 2 0 0 6 15 13
Laval 4 2 2 0 0 4 10 9
Utica 4 2 2 0 0 4 16 16
Rochester 4 2 2 0 0 4 14 16
Belleville 3 1 2 0 0 2 8 7
Syracuse 3 1 2 0 0 2 7 12
Toronto 4 1 3 0 0 2 19 22
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 3 3 0 0 0 6 13 4
Milwaukee 3 3 0 0 0 6 13 7
Iowa 3 3 0 0 0 6 16 5
Texas 4 1 1 1 1 4 12 14
Rockford 3 1 2 0 0 2 8 12
San Antonio 4 1 3 0 0 2 9 9
Grand Rapids 4 1 3 0 0 2 8 15
Manitoba 4 1 3 0 0 2 6 19
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Tucson 3 3 0 0 0 6 11 7
San Jose 4 3 0 0 1 7 17 9
Colorado 4 2 1 1 0 5 8 10
Bakersfield 4 2 2 0 0 4 13 10
Ontario 4 1 1 1 1 4 16 20
Stockton 4 1 2 1 0 3 15 24
San Diego 3 1 2 0 0 2 12 14

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Grand Rapids 6, Hershey 3

Charlotte 4, Utica 3

Springfield 7, Lehigh Valley 0

Providence 4, Hartford 3, OT

Laval 5, Binghamton 2

Manitoba 2, Belleville 1

Iowa 4, Texas 3, SO

Colorado 2, San Antonio 1

Stockton 5, Ontario 4, OT

Tucson 3, San Diego 2

Saturday’s Games

Rochester 4, Bridgeport 3

Binghamton 2, Laval 1

Utica 7, Toronto 4

Belleville 6, Manitoba 2

Rockford 5, Texas 3

Charlotte 4, Syracuse 1

WB/Scranton 4, Cleveland 1

Hartford 4, Providence 3

Lehigh Valley 5, Springfield 4, SO

Milwaukee 5, Hershey 1

Chicago 5, Grand Rapids 1

Colorado 3, San Antonio 1

San Diego 6, Ontario 5, SO

San Jose 6, Stockton 4

Tucson 2, Bakersfield 1

Sunday’s Games

Rochester at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Utica at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Hershey at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Tucson at San Jose, 10 p.m.

