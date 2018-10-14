Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

AHL At A Glance

October 14, 2018 6:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 4 4 0 0 0 8 18 8
WB/Scranton 3 3 0 0 0 6 10 3
Springfield 4 2 0 0 2 6 19 11
Hartford 5 3 1 1 0 7 17 15
Lehigh Valley 3 2 1 0 0 4 11 14
Bridgeport 4 1 2 1 0 3 10 14
Providence 5 1 4 0 0 2 14 20
Hershey 4 0 4 0 0 0 7 16
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Binghamton 4 3 1 0 0 6 16 14
Utica 5 3 2 0 0 6 21 19
Cleveland 5 3 2 0 0 6 15 13
Rochester 5 3 2 0 0 6 17 18
Laval 4 2 2 0 0 4 10 9
Belleville 3 1 2 0 0 2 8 7
Syracuse 3 1 2 0 0 2 7 12
Toronto 5 1 4 0 0 2 22 27
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 3 3 0 0 0 6 13 4
Milwaukee 3 3 0 0 0 6 13 7
Iowa 3 3 0 0 0 6 16 5
Texas 4 1 1 1 1 4 12 14
Rockford 3 1 2 0 0 2 8 12
San Antonio 4 1 3 0 0 2 9 9
Grand Rapids 4 1 3 0 0 2 8 15
Manitoba 4 1 3 0 0 2 6 19
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Tucson 3 3 0 0 0 6 11 7
San Jose 4 3 0 0 1 7 17 9
Colorado 4 2 1 1 0 5 8 10
Bakersfield 4 2 2 0 0 4 13 10
Ontario 4 1 1 1 1 4 16 20
Stockton 4 1 2 1 0 3 15 24
San Diego 3 1 2 0 0 2 12 14

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Rochester 4, Bridgeport 3

Binghamton 2, Laval 1

Utica 7, Toronto 4

        Insight by NEC Corporation: FBI, NIST and DHS Science and Technology Directorate explore facial recognition technology in this free webinar

Advertisement

Belleville 6, Manitoba 2

Rockford 5, Texas 3

Charlotte 4, Syracuse 1

WB/Scranton 4, Cleveland 1

Hartford 4, Providence 3

Lehigh Valley 5, Springfield 4, SO

        Lawmakers clash over Trump’s role in FBI headquarters plans

Milwaukee 5, Hershey 1

Chicago 5, Grand Rapids 1

Colorado 3, San Antonio 1

San Diego 6, Ontario 5, SO

San Jose 6, Stockton 4

Tucson 2, Bakersfield 1

Sunday’s Games

Rochester 3, Bridgeport 2, OT

Springfield 6, Providence 3

Milwaukee at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Utica 5, Toronto 3

Hershey at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Tucson at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

CH-47 Chinook helicopter takes a shower in Florida

Today in History

1983: 241 Marines killed in suicide bombing