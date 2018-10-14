All Times Eastern Eastern Conference Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Charlotte 4 4 0 0 0 8 18 8 WB/Scranton 3 3 0 0 0 6 10 3 Springfield 4 2 0 0 2 6 19 11 Hartford 5 3 1 1 0 7 17 15 Lehigh Valley 3 2 1 0 0 4 11 14 Bridgeport 4 1 2 1 0 3 10 14 Providence 5 1 4 0 0 2 14 20 Hershey 5 0 5 0 0 0 9 20 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Binghamton 4 3 1 0 0 6 16 14 Utica 5 3 2 0 0 6 21 19 Cleveland 5 3 2 0 0 6 15 13 Rochester 5 3 2 0 0 6 17 18 Laval 4 2 2 0 0 4 10 9 Belleville 3 1 2 0 0 2 8 7 Syracuse 3 1 2 0 0 2 7 12 Toronto 5 1 4 0 0 2 22 27 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 4 4 0 0 0 8 18 8 Iowa 3 3 0 0 0 6 16 5 Milwaukee 4 3 0 0 1 7 17 12 Rockford 4 2 2 0 0 4 12 14 Texas 4 1 1 1 1 4 12 14 San Antonio 4 1 3 0 0 2 9 9 Grand Rapids 4 1 3 0 0 2 8 15 Manitoba 4 1 3 0 0 2 6 19 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tucson 3 3 0 0 0 6 11 7 San Jose 4 3 0 0 1 7 17 9 Colorado 4 2 1 1 0 5 8 10 Bakersfield 4 2 2 0 0 4 13 10 Ontario 4 1 1 1 1 4 16 20 Stockton 4 1 2 1 0 3 15 24 San Diego 3 1 2 0 0 2 12 14

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Rochester 4, Bridgeport 3

Binghamton 2, Laval 1

Utica 7, Toronto 4

Belleville 6, Manitoba 2

Rockford 5, Texas 3

Charlotte 4, Syracuse 1

WB/Scranton 4, Cleveland 1

Hartford 4, Providence 3

Lehigh Valley 5, Springfield 4, SO

Milwaukee 5, Hershey 1

Chicago 5, Grand Rapids 1

Colorado 3, San Antonio 1

San Diego 6, Ontario 5, SO

San Jose 6, Stockton 4

Tucson 2, Bakersfield 1

Sunday’s Games

Rochester 3, Bridgeport 2, OT

Springfield 6, Providence 3

Chicago 5, Milwaukee 4, SO

Utica 5, Toronto 3

Rockford 4, Hershey 2

Monday’s Games

Tucson at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

