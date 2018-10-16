Listen Live Sports

AHL At A Glance

October 16, 2018 12:41 am
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 4 4 0 0 0 8 18 8
WB/Scranton 3 3 0 0 0 6 10 3
Springfield 4 2 0 0 2 6 19 11
Hartford 5 3 1 1 0 7 17 15
Lehigh Valley 3 2 1 0 0 4 11 14
Bridgeport 4 1 2 1 0 3 10 14
Providence 5 1 4 0 0 2 14 20
Hershey 5 0 5 0 0 0 9 21
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Binghamton 4 3 1 0 0 6 16 14
Utica 5 3 2 0 0 6 21 19
Cleveland 5 3 2 0 0 6 15 13
Rochester 5 3 2 0 0 6 17 18
Laval 4 2 2 0 0 4 10 9
Belleville 3 1 2 0 0 2 8 7
Syracuse 3 1 2 0 0 2 7 12
Toronto 5 1 4 0 0 2 22 27
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 4 4 0 0 0 8 18 8
Iowa 3 3 0 0 0 6 16 5
Milwaukee 4 3 0 1 0 7 17 12
Rockford 4 2 2 0 0 4 13 14
Texas 4 1 1 1 1 4 12 14
San Antonio 4 1 3 0 0 2 9 9
Grand Rapids 4 1 3 0 0 2 8 15
Manitoba 4 1 3 0 0 2 6 19
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Jose 5 4 0 0 1 9 20 11
Tucson 4 3 0 0 1 7 13 10
Colorado 4 2 1 1 0 5 8 10
Bakersfield 4 2 2 0 0 4 13 10
Ontario 4 1 1 1 1 4 16 20
Stockton 4 1 2 1 0 3 15 24
San Diego 3 1 2 0 0 2 12 14

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Sunday’s Games

Rochester 3, Bridgeport 2, OT

Springfield 6, Providence 3

Chicago 5, Milwaukee 4, OT

Utica 5, Toronto 3

Rockford 5, Hershey 2

Monday’s Games

San Jose 3, Tucson 2, SO

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Ontario, 10 p.m.

