All Times Eastern Eastern Conference Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Charlotte 4 4 0 0 0 8 18 8 WB/Scranton 3 3 0 0 0 6 10 3 Springfield 4 2 0 0 2 6 19 11 Hartford 5 3 1 1 0 7 17 15 Lehigh Valley 3 2 1 0 0 4 11 14 Bridgeport 4 1 2 1 0 3 10 14 Providence 5 1 4 0 0 2 14 20 Hershey 5 0 5 0 0 0 9 21 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Binghamton 4 3 1 0 0 6 16 14 Utica 5 3 2 0 0 6 21 19 Cleveland 5 3 2 0 0 6 15 13 Rochester 5 3 2 0 0 6 17 18 Laval 4 2 2 0 0 4 10 9 Belleville 3 1 2 0 0 2 8 7 Syracuse 3 1 2 0 0 2 7 12 Toronto 5 1 4 0 0 2 22 27 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 4 4 0 0 0 8 18 8 Iowa 3 3 0 0 0 6 16 5 Milwaukee 4 3 0 1 0 7 17 12 Rockford 4 2 2 0 0 4 13 14 Texas 4 1 1 1 1 4 12 14 San Antonio 4 1 3 0 0 2 9 9 Grand Rapids 4 1 3 0 0 2 8 15 Manitoba 4 1 3 0 0 2 6 19 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA San Jose 5 4 0 0 1 9 20 11 Tucson 4 3 0 0 1 7 13 10 Colorado 4 2 1 1 0 5 8 10 Bakersfield 4 2 2 0 0 4 13 10 Ontario 4 1 1 1 1 4 16 20 Stockton 4 1 2 1 0 3 15 24 San Diego 3 1 2 0 0 2 12 14

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Sunday’s Games

Rochester 3, Bridgeport 2, OT

Springfield 6, Providence 3

Chicago 5, Milwaukee 4, OT

Utica 5, Toronto 3

Rockford 5, Hershey 2

Monday’s Games

San Jose 3, Tucson 2, SO

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Ontario, 10 p.m.

