|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Charlotte
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|8
|18
|8
|Hartford
|6
|3
|2
|1
|0
|7
|19
|20
|WB/Scranton
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|12
|6
|Springfield
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|6
|19
|11
|Lehigh Valley
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|11
|14
|Bridgeport
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|10
|14
|Providence
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|2
|14
|20
|Hershey
|6
|1
|5
|0
|0
|2
|12
|23
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Rochester
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|8
|23
|19
|Laval
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|15
|11
|Cleveland
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|15
|13
|Binghamton
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|18
|19
|Utica
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|22
|25
|Belleville
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|13
|9
|Syracuse
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|7
|12
|Toronto
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|2
|22
|27
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|8
|18
|8
|Milwaukee
|4
|3
|0
|1
|0
|7
|17
|12
|Iowa
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|16
|5
|Texas
|5
|2
|1
|1
|1
|6
|18
|17
|Rockford
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|13
|14
|San Antonio
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|9
|9
|Grand Rapids
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|2
|11
|21
|Manitoba
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|6
|19
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Jose
|5
|4
|0
|0
|1
|9
|20
|11
|Tucson
|4
|3
|0
|0
|1
|7
|13
|10
|Colorado
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|8
|10
|Bakersfield
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|13
|10
|Ontario
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4
|16
|20
|Stockton
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|15
|24
|San Diego
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|12
|14
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
No games scheduled
Texas 6, Grand Rapids 3
Rochester 6, Utica 1
Belleville 5, Binghamton 2
Hershey 3, WB/Scranton 2
Laval 5, Hartford 2
Milwaukee at Ontario, 10 p.m.
No games scheduled
Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Utica, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Belleville, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Springfield at Laval, 7:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.
Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Rockford at Tucson, 10:05 p.m.
