All Times Eastern Eastern Conference Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Charlotte 4 4 0 0 0 8 18 8 Hartford 6 3 2 1 0 7 19 20 WB/Scranton 4 3 1 0 0 6 12 6 Springfield 4 2 0 0 2 6 19 11 Lehigh Valley 3 2 1 0 0 4 11 14 Bridgeport 4 1 2 1 0 3 10 14 Providence 5 1 4 0 0 2 14 20 Hershey 6 1 5 0 0 2 12 23 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Rochester 6 4 2 0 0 8 23 19 Laval 5 3 2 0 0 6 15 11 Cleveland 5 3 2 0 0 6 15 13 Binghamton 5 3 2 0 0 6 18 19 Utica 6 3 3 0 0 6 22 25 Belleville 4 2 2 0 0 4 13 9 Syracuse 3 1 2 0 0 2 7 12 Toronto 5 1 4 0 0 2 22 27 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 4 4 0 0 0 8 18 8 Milwaukee 4 3 0 1 0 7 17 12 Iowa 3 3 0 0 0 6 16 5 Texas 5 2 1 1 1 6 18 17 Rockford 4 2 2 0 0 4 13 14 San Antonio 4 1 3 0 0 2 9 9 Grand Rapids 5 1 4 0 0 2 11 21 Manitoba 4 1 3 0 0 2 6 19 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA San Jose 5 4 0 0 1 9 20 11 Tucson 4 3 0 0 1 7 13 10 Colorado 4 2 1 1 0 5 8 10 Bakersfield 4 2 2 0 0 4 13 10 Ontario 4 1 1 1 1 4 16 20 Stockton 4 1 2 1 0 3 15 24 San Diego 3 1 2 0 0 2 12 14

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Texas 6, Grand Rapids 3

Rochester 6, Utica 1

Advertisement

Belleville 5, Binghamton 2

Hershey 3, WB/Scranton 2

Laval 5, Hartford 2

Milwaukee at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Utica, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Belleville, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Rockford at Tucson, 10:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.