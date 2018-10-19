All Times Eastern Eastern Conference Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hartford 7 4 2 1 0 9 23 23 Charlotte 4 4 0 0 0 8 18 8 WB/Scranton 4 3 1 0 0 6 12 6 Springfield 4 2 0 0 2 6 19 11 Bridgeport 5 2 2 1 0 5 14 17 Lehigh Valley 3 2 1 0 0 4 11 14 Providence 6 1 4 1 0 3 17 24 Hershey 6 1 5 0 0 2 12 23 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Rochester 6 4 2 0 0 8 23 19 Cleveland 6 4 2 0 0 8 19 16 Laval 5 3 2 0 0 6 15 11 Utica 7 3 4 0 0 6 25 29 Binghamton 6 3 3 0 0 6 18 23 Belleville 5 2 3 0 0 4 16 13 Syracuse 4 2 2 0 0 4 11 12 Toronto 5 1 4 0 0 2 22 27 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 5 4 0 1 0 9 22 16 Chicago 4 4 0 0 0 8 18 8 Iowa 3 3 0 0 0 6 16 5 Texas 5 2 1 1 1 6 18 17 Rockford 4 2 2 0 0 4 13 14 San Antonio 4 1 3 0 0 2 9 9 Grand Rapids 5 1 4 0 0 2 11 21 Manitoba 4 1 3 0 0 2 6 19 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA San Jose 5 4 0 0 1 9 20 11 Tucson 4 3 0 0 1 7 13 10 Colorado 4 2 1 1 0 5 8 10 Ontario 5 1 1 2 1 5 20 25 Bakersfield 4 2 2 0 0 4 13 10 Stockton 4 1 2 1 0 3 15 24 San Diego 3 1 2 0 0 2 12 14

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Bridgeport 4, Providence 3, OT

Hershey at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Cleveland 4, Utica 3

Hartford 4, Belleville 3

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse 4, Binghamton 0

Springfield at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Rockford at Tucson, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Springfield at Laval, 3 p.m.

Hartford at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Hershey at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Rockford at Tucson, 10:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Diego, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

San Antonio at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Stockton at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.