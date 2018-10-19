Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
AHL At A Glance

October 19, 2018 9:35 pm
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 4 4 0 0 0 8 18 8
Hartford 6 3 2 1 0 7 19 20
WB/Scranton 4 3 1 0 0 6 12 6
Springfield 4 2 0 0 2 6 19 11
Bridgeport 5 2 2 1 0 5 14 17
Lehigh Valley 3 2 1 0 0 4 11 14
Providence 6 1 4 1 0 3 17 24
Hershey 6 1 5 0 0 2 12 23
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Rochester 6 4 2 0 0 8 23 19
Cleveland 6 4 2 0 0 8 19 16
Laval 5 3 2 0 0 6 15 11
Binghamton 5 3 2 0 0 6 18 19
Utica 7 3 4 0 0 6 25 29
Belleville 4 2 2 0 0 4 13 9
Syracuse 3 1 2 0 0 2 7 12
Toronto 5 1 4 0 0 2 22 27
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Milwaukee 5 4 0 1 0 9 22 16
Chicago 4 4 0 0 0 8 18 8
Iowa 3 3 0 0 0 6 16 5
Texas 5 2 1 1 1 6 18 17
Rockford 4 2 2 0 0 4 13 14
San Antonio 4 1 3 0 0 2 9 9
Grand Rapids 5 1 4 0 0 2 11 21
Manitoba 4 1 3 0 0 2 6 19
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Jose 5 4 0 0 1 9 20 11
Tucson 4 3 0 0 1 7 13 10
Colorado 4 2 1 1 0 5 8 10
Ontario 5 1 1 2 1 5 20 25
Bakersfield 4 2 2 0 0 4 13 10
Stockton 4 1 2 1 0 3 15 24
San Diego 3 1 2 0 0 2 12 14

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Bridgeport 4, Providence 3, OT

Hershey at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Cleveland 4, Utica 3

Hartford at Belleville, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Rockford at Tucson, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Springfield at Laval, 3 p.m.

Hartford at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Hershey at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Rockford at Tucson, 10:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Diego, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

San Antonio at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Stockton at San Jose, 6 p.m.

