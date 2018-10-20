All Times Eastern Eastern Conference Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Charlotte 5 5 0 0 0 10 22 11 Hartford 7 4 2 1 0 9 23 23 WB/Scranton 5 4 1 0 0 8 17 10 Springfield 5 3 0 0 2 8 24 14 Bridgeport 5 2 2 1 0 5 14 17 Lehigh Valley 4 2 2 0 0 4 15 19 Providence 6 1 4 1 0 3 17 24 Hershey 7 1 5 0 1 3 15 27 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Rochester 7 5 2 0 0 10 28 23 Cleveland 6 4 2 0 0 8 19 16 Laval 6 3 3 0 0 6 18 16 Utica 7 3 4 0 0 6 25 29 Binghamton 6 3 3 0 0 6 18 23 Belleville 5 2 3 0 0 4 16 13 Syracuse 4 2 2 0 0 4 11 12 Toronto 6 1 4 0 1 3 26 32 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 6 4 1 1 0 9 24 20 Chicago 4 4 0 0 0 8 18 8 Texas 6 3 1 1 1 8 23 21 Iowa 4 3 1 0 0 6 20 10 Rockford 4 2 2 0 0 4 13 14 Manitoba 5 2 3 0 0 4 10 20 San Antonio 5 1 4 0 0 2 10 13 Grand Rapids 5 1 4 0 0 2 11 21 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA San Jose 5 4 0 0 1 9 20 11 Tucson 4 3 0 0 1 7 13 10 Colorado 5 3 1 1 0 7 14 12 Ontario 6 1 2 2 1 5 22 31 Bakersfield 4 2 2 0 0 4 13 10 San Diego 4 2 2 0 0 4 16 16 Stockton 4 1 2 1 0 3 15 24

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Bridgeport 4, Providence 3, OT

Charlotte 4, Hershey 3, SO

Cleveland 4, Utica 3

Hartford 4, Belleville 3

WB/Scranton 5, Lehigh Valley 4

Rochester 5, Toronto 4, SO

Syracuse 4, Binghamton 0

Springfield 5, Laval 3

Manitoba 4, San Antonio 1

Texas 5, Iowa 4

Colorado 6, Ontario 2

San Diego 4, Milwaukee 2

Rockford at Tucson, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Springfield at Laval, 3 p.m.

Hartford at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Hershey at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Rockford at Tucson, 10:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Diego, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

San Antonio at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Stockton at San Jose, 6 p.m.

