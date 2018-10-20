|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Charlotte
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|10
|22
|11
|Hartford
|7
|4
|2
|1
|0
|9
|23
|23
|WB/Scranton
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|8
|17
|10
|Springfield
|5
|3
|0
|0
|2
|8
|24
|14
|Bridgeport
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|5
|14
|17
|Lehigh Valley
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|15
|19
|Providence
|6
|1
|4
|1
|0
|3
|17
|24
|Hershey
|7
|1
|5
|0
|1
|3
|15
|27
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Rochester
|7
|5
|2
|0
|0
|10
|28
|23
|Cleveland
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|8
|19
|16
|Laval
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|18
|16
|Utica
|7
|3
|4
|0
|0
|6
|25
|29
|Binghamton
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|18
|23
|Belleville
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|4
|16
|13
|Syracuse
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|11
|12
|Toronto
|6
|1
|4
|0
|1
|3
|26
|32
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|6
|4
|1
|1
|0
|9
|24
|20
|Chicago
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|8
|18
|8
|Texas
|6
|3
|1
|1
|1
|8
|23
|21
|Iowa
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|20
|10
|Rockford
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|13
|14
|Manitoba
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|4
|10
|20
|San Antonio
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|2
|10
|13
|Grand Rapids
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|2
|11
|21
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Jose
|5
|4
|0
|0
|1
|9
|20
|11
|Tucson
|4
|3
|0
|0
|1
|7
|13
|10
|Colorado
|5
|3
|1
|1
|0
|7
|14
|12
|Ontario
|6
|1
|2
|2
|1
|5
|22
|31
|Bakersfield
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|13
|10
|San Diego
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|16
|16
|Stockton
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|15
|24
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
No games scheduled
Bridgeport 4, Providence 3, OT
Charlotte 4, Hershey 3, SO
Cleveland 4, Utica 3
Hartford 4, Belleville 3
WB/Scranton 5, Lehigh Valley 4
Rochester 5, Toronto 4, SO
Syracuse 4, Binghamton 0
Springfield 5, Laval 3
Manitoba 4, San Antonio 1
Texas 5, Iowa 4
Colorado 6, Ontario 2
San Diego 4, Milwaukee 2
Rockford at Tucson, 10:05 p.m.
Springfield at Laval, 3 p.m.
Hartford at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Hershey at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Stockton, 9 p.m.
Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Rockford at Tucson, 10:05 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Diego, 10:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Stockton at San Jose, 6 p.m.
