AHL At A Glance

October 20, 2018 9:31 pm
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 6 5 1 0 0 10 22 13
Springfield 6 4 0 0 2 10 28 16
Hartford 8 4 3 1 0 9 25 26
WB/Scranton 6 4 2 0 0 8 20 16
Lehigh Valley 5 3 2 0 0 6 21 22
Providence 7 2 4 1 0 5 22 26
Bridgeport 6 2 3 1 0 5 16 22
Hershey 8 2 5 0 1 5 17 27
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Rochester 8 5 2 1 0 11 32 28
Cleveland 6 4 2 0 0 8 19 16
Belleville 6 3 3 0 0 6 21 17
Laval 7 3 4 0 0 6 20 20
Utica 7 3 4 0 0 6 25 29
Binghamton 6 3 3 0 0 6 18 23
Toronto 7 2 4 0 1 5 29 34
Syracuse 4 2 2 0 0 4 11 12
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Milwaukee 6 4 1 1 0 9 24 20
Chicago 4 4 0 0 0 8 18 8
Texas 6 3 1 1 1 8 23 21
Iowa 4 3 1 0 0 6 20 10
Rockford 5 2 2 1 0 5 16 18
Manitoba 5 2 3 0 0 4 10 20
San Antonio 5 1 4 0 0 2 10 13
Grand Rapids 5 1 4 0 0 2 11 21
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Tucson 5 4 0 0 1 9 17 13
San Jose 5 4 0 0 1 9 20 11
Colorado 5 3 1 1 0 7 14 12
Ontario 6 1 2 2 1 5 22 31
Bakersfield 4 2 2 0 0 4 13 10
San Diego 4 2 2 0 0 4 16 16
Stockton 4 1 2 1 0 3 15 24

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Friday’s Games

Bridgeport 4, Providence 3, OT

Charlotte 4, Hershey 3, SO

Cleveland 4, Utica 3

Hartford 4, Belleville 3

WB/Scranton 5, Lehigh Valley 4

Rochester 5, Toronto 4, SO

Syracuse 4, Binghamton 0

Springfield 5, Laval 3

Manitoba 4, San Antonio 1

Texas 5, Iowa 4

Colorado 6, Ontario 2

San Diego 4, Milwaukee 2

Tucson 4, Rockford 3, OT

Saturday’s Games

Springfield 4, Laval 2

Toronto 3, Hartford 2

Hershey 2, Charlotte 0

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Belleville 5, Rochester 4, OT

Providence 5, Bridgeport 2

Lehigh Valley 6, WB/Scranton 3

Cleveland at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Rockford at Tucson, 10:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Diego, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

San Antonio at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Stockton at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

