|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Charlotte
|6
|5
|1
|0
|0
|10
|22
|13
|Springfield
|6
|4
|0
|0
|2
|10
|28
|16
|Hartford
|8
|4
|3
|1
|0
|9
|25
|26
|WB/Scranton
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|8
|20
|16
|Lehigh Valley
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|21
|22
|Providence
|7
|2
|4
|1
|0
|5
|22
|26
|Bridgeport
|6
|2
|3
|1
|0
|5
|16
|22
|Hershey
|8
|2
|5
|0
|1
|5
|17
|27
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Rochester
|8
|5
|2
|1
|0
|11
|32
|28
|Cleveland
|7
|5
|2
|0
|0
|10
|23
|16
|Utica
|8
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|29
|32
|Belleville
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|21
|17
|Laval
|7
|3
|4
|0
|0
|6
|20
|20
|Binghamton
|7
|3
|4
|0
|0
|6
|18
|27
|Toronto
|7
|2
|4
|0
|1
|5
|29
|34
|Syracuse
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|4
|14
|16
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Texas
|7
|4
|1
|1
|1
|10
|26
|22
|Milwaukee
|6
|4
|1
|1
|0
|9
|24
|20
|Chicago
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|8
|21
|13
|Iowa
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|21
|13
|Rockford
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|5
|16
|18
|Grand Rapids
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|4
|16
|24
|Manitoba
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|4
|10
|20
|San Antonio
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|2
|10
|13
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tucson
|5
|4
|0
|0
|1
|9
|17
|13
|San Jose
|5
|4
|0
|0
|1
|9
|20
|11
|Colorado
|5
|3
|1
|1
|0
|7
|14
|12
|Ontario
|6
|1
|2
|2
|1
|5
|22
|31
|Bakersfield
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|13
|10
|San Diego
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|16
|16
|Stockton
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|15
|24
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Bridgeport 4, Providence 3, OT
Charlotte 4, Hershey 3, SO
Cleveland 4, Utica 3
Hartford 4, Belleville 3
WB/Scranton 5, Lehigh Valley 4
Rochester 5, Toronto 4, SO
Syracuse 4, Binghamton 0
Springfield 5, Laval 3
Manitoba 4, San Antonio 1
Texas 5, Iowa 4
Colorado 6, Ontario 2
San Diego 4, Milwaukee 2
Tucson 4, Rockford 3, OT
Springfield 4, Laval 2
Toronto 3, Hartford 2
Hershey 2, Charlotte 0
Utica 4, Syracuse 3
Grand Rapids 5, Chicago 3
Belleville 5, Rochester 4, OT
Providence 5, Bridgeport 2
Lehigh Valley 6, WB/Scranton 3
Cleveland 4, Binghamton 0
Texas 3, Iowa 1
San Jose at Stockton, 9 p.m.
Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Rockford at Tucson, 10:05 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Diego, 10:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Stockton at San Jose, 6 p.m.
No games scheduled
