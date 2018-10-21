All Times Eastern Eastern Conference Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Charlotte 6 5 1 0 0 10 22 13 Springfield 6 4 0 0 2 10 28 16 Hartford 8 4 3 1 0 9 25 26 WB/Scranton 6 4 2 0 0 8 20 16 Lehigh Valley 5 3 2 0 0 6 21 22 Providence 7 2 4 1 0 5 22 26 Bridgeport 6 2 3 1 0 5 16 22 Hershey 8 2 5 0 1 5 17 27 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Rochester 8 5 2 1 0 11 32 28 Cleveland 7 5 2 0 0 10 23 16 Utica 8 4 4 0 0 8 29 32 Belleville 6 3 3 0 0 6 21 17 Laval 7 3 4 0 0 6 20 20 Binghamton 7 3 4 0 0 6 18 27 Toronto 7 2 4 0 1 5 29 34 Syracuse 5 2 3 0 0 4 14 16 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Texas 7 4 1 1 1 10 26 22 Milwaukee 6 4 1 1 0 9 24 20 Chicago 5 4 1 0 0 8 21 13 Rockford 6 3 2 1 0 7 21 21 Iowa 5 3 2 0 0 6 21 13 Grand Rapids 6 2 4 0 0 4 16 24 Manitoba 5 2 3 0 0 4 10 20 San Antonio 5 1 4 0 0 2 10 13 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA San Jose 6 5 0 0 1 11 25 13 Colorado 6 4 1 1 0 9 19 15 Tucson 6 4 1 0 1 9 20 18 San Diego 5 3 2 0 0 6 21 20 Ontario 7 1 3 2 1 5 25 36 Bakersfield 5 2 3 0 0 4 17 15 Stockton 5 1 3 1 0 3 17 29

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Bridgeport 4, Providence 3, OT

Charlotte 4, Hershey 3, SO

Cleveland 4, Utica 3

Advertisement

Hartford 4, Belleville 3

WB/Scranton 5, Lehigh Valley 4

Rochester 5, Toronto 4, SO

Syracuse 4, Binghamton 0

Springfield 5, Laval 3

Manitoba 4, San Antonio 1

Texas 5, Iowa 4

Colorado 6, Ontario 2

San Diego 4, Milwaukee 2

Tucson 4, Rockford 3, OT

Saturday’s Games

Springfield 4, Laval 2

Toronto 3, Hartford 2

Hershey 2, Charlotte 0

Utica 4, Syracuse 3

Grand Rapids 5, Chicago 3

Belleville 5, Rochester 4, OT

Providence 5, Bridgeport 2

Lehigh Valley 6, WB/Scranton 3

Cleveland 4, Binghamton 0

Texas 3, Iowa 1

San Jose 5, Stockton 2

Colorado 5, Ontario 3

Rockford 5, Tucson 3

San Diego 5, Bakersfield 4

Sunday’s Games

San Antonio at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Stockton at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.