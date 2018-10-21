Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

AHL At A Glance

October 21, 2018 10:03 am
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 6 5 1 0 0 10 22 13
Springfield 6 4 0 0 2 10 28 16
Hartford 8 4 3 1 0 9 25 26
WB/Scranton 6 4 2 0 0 8 20 16
Lehigh Valley 5 3 2 0 0 6 21 22
Providence 7 2 4 1 0 5 22 26
Bridgeport 6 2 3 1 0 5 16 22
Hershey 8 2 5 0 1 5 17 27
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Rochester 8 5 2 1 0 11 32 28
Cleveland 7 5 2 0 0 10 23 16
Utica 8 4 4 0 0 8 29 32
Belleville 6 3 3 0 0 6 21 17
Laval 7 3 4 0 0 6 20 20
Binghamton 7 3 4 0 0 6 18 27
Toronto 7 2 4 0 1 5 29 34
Syracuse 5 2 3 0 0 4 14 16
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Texas 7 4 1 1 1 10 26 22
Milwaukee 6 4 1 1 0 9 24 20
Chicago 5 4 1 0 0 8 21 13
Rockford 6 3 2 1 0 7 21 21
Iowa 5 3 2 0 0 6 21 13
Grand Rapids 6 2 4 0 0 4 16 24
Manitoba 5 2 3 0 0 4 10 20
San Antonio 5 1 4 0 0 2 10 13
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Jose 6 5 0 0 1 11 25 13
Colorado 6 4 1 1 0 9 19 15
Tucson 6 4 1 0 1 9 20 18
San Diego 5 3 2 0 0 6 21 20
Ontario 7 1 3 2 1 5 25 36
Bakersfield 5 2 3 0 0 4 17 15
Stockton 5 1 3 1 0 3 17 29

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Springfield 4, Laval 2

Toronto 3, Hartford 2

Hershey 2, Charlotte 0

Advertisement

Utica 4, Syracuse 3

Grand Rapids 5, Chicago 3

Belleville 5, Rochester 4, OT

Providence 5, Bridgeport 2

Lehigh Valley 6, WB/Scranton 3

Cleveland 4, Binghamton 0

Texas 3, Iowa 1

        Engagement is up again in 2018 FEVS, but satisfaction with pay, performance are in the cellar

San Jose 5, Stockton 2

Colorado 5, Ontario 3

Rockford 5, Tucson 3

San Diego 5, Bakersfield 4

Sunday’s Games

San Antonio at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Stockton at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Laval at Toronto, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy hospital ship delivers surgical care in South America

Today in History

1998: John Glenn returns to space aboard space shuttle