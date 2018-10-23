Listen Live Sports

AHL At A Glance

October 23, 2018 10:32 pm
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 6 5 1 0 0 10 22 13
Springfield 6 4 0 0 2 10 28 16
Hartford 8 4 3 1 0 9 25 26
WB/Scranton 6 4 2 0 0 8 20 16
Lehigh Valley 6 3 2 0 1 7 24 26
Bridgeport 7 3 3 1 0 7 20 25
Providence 7 2 4 1 0 5 22 26
Hershey 8 2 5 0 1 5 17 27
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Rochester 8 5 2 1 0 11 32 28
Cleveland 7 5 2 0 0 10 23 16
Utica 8 4 4 0 0 8 29 32
Laval 8 3 4 1 0 7 21 22
Toronto 8 3 4 0 1 7 31 35
Belleville 6 3 3 0 0 6 21 17
Binghamton 7 3 4 0 0 6 18 27
Syracuse 5 2 3 0 0 4 14 16
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Milwaukee 8 6 1 1 0 13 32 24
Texas 7 4 1 1 1 10 26 22
Chicago 6 4 1 0 1 9 25 18
Rockford 6 3 2 1 0 7 21 21
Manitoba 6 3 3 0 0 6 16 23
Iowa 5 3 2 0 0 6 21 13
Grand Rapids 6 2 4 0 0 4 16 24
San Antonio 7 1 6 0 0 2 13 22
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Jose 7 5 1 0 1 11 27 16
Colorado 6 4 1 1 0 9 19 15
Tucson 6 4 1 0 1 9 20 18
San Diego 5 3 2 0 0 6 21 20
Stockton 6 2 3 1 0 5 20 31
Ontario 7 1 3 2 1 5 25 36
Bakersfield 5 2 3 0 0 4 17 15

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto 2, Laval 1, OT

Milwaukee 3, San Antonio 0

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Utica, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Belleville, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

