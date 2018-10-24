All Times Eastern Eastern Conference Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Charlotte 6 5 1 0 0 10 22 13 Springfield 6 4 0 0 2 10 28 16 Hartford 9 4 4 1 0 9 28 33 Lehigh Valley 7 4 2 0 1 9 31 29 WB/Scranton 6 4 2 0 0 8 20 16 Bridgeport 7 3 3 1 0 7 20 25 Providence 7 2 4 1 0 5 22 26 Hershey 8 2 5 0 1 5 17 27 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Rochester 8 5 2 1 0 11 32 28 Cleveland 8 5 3 0 0 10 25 22 Utica 8 4 4 0 0 8 29 32 Binghamton 8 4 4 0 0 8 21 28 Laval 8 3 4 1 0 7 21 22 Toronto 8 3 4 0 1 7 31 35 Belleville 7 3 4 0 0 6 22 20 Syracuse 5 2 3 0 0 4 14 16 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 8 6 1 1 0 13 32 24 Chicago 7 5 1 0 1 11 31 20 Texas 7 4 1 1 1 10 26 22 Rockford 6 3 2 1 0 7 21 21 Manitoba 6 3 3 0 0 6 16 23 Iowa 5 3 2 0 0 6 21 13 Grand Rapids 6 2 4 0 0 4 16 24 San Antonio 7 1 6 0 0 2 13 22 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA San Jose 7 5 1 0 1 11 27 16 Colorado 6 4 1 1 0 9 19 15 Tucson 6 4 1 0 1 9 20 18 San Diego 5 3 2 0 0 6 21 20 Stockton 6 2 3 1 0 5 20 31 Ontario 7 1 3 2 1 5 25 36 Bakersfield 5 2 3 0 0 4 17 15

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto 2, Laval 1, OT

Milwaukee 3, San Antonio 0

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago 6, Cleveland 2

Lehigh Valley 7, Hartford 3

Charlotte at Utica, 7 p.m.

Binghamton 3, Belleville 1

San Antonio at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Syracuse at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Iowa, 8 p.m.

San Jose at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Tucson at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Stockton at San Diego, 10 p.m.

