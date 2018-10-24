Listen Live Sports

AHL At A Glance

October 24, 2018 11:02 pm
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 7 6 1 0 0 12 25 14
Springfield 6 4 0 0 2 10 28 16
Hartford 9 4 4 1 0 9 28 33
Lehigh Valley 7 4 2 0 1 9 31 29
WB/Scranton 6 4 2 0 0 8 20 16
Bridgeport 7 3 3 1 0 7 20 25
Providence 7 2 4 1 0 5 22 26
Hershey 8 2 5 0 1 5 17 27
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Rochester 8 5 2 1 0 11 32 28
Cleveland 8 5 3 0 0 10 25 22
Utica 9 4 5 0 0 8 30 35
Binghamton 8 4 4 0 0 8 21 28
Laval 8 3 4 1 0 7 21 22
Toronto 8 3 4 0 1 7 31 35
Belleville 7 3 4 0 0 6 22 20
Syracuse 5 2 3 0 0 4 14 16
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Milwaukee 8 6 1 1 0 13 32 24
Chicago 7 5 1 0 1 11 31 20
Texas 7 4 1 1 1 10 26 22
Rockford 7 4 2 1 0 9 26 23
Manitoba 6 3 3 0 0 6 16 23
Iowa 5 3 2 0 0 6 21 13
Grand Rapids 6 2 4 0 0 4 16 24
San Antonio 8 1 7 0 0 2 15 27
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Jose 7 5 1 0 1 11 27 16
Colorado 6 4 1 1 0 9 19 15
Tucson 6 4 1 0 1 9 20 18
San Diego 5 3 2 0 0 6 21 20
Stockton 6 2 3 1 0 5 20 31
Ontario 7 1 3 2 1 5 25 36
Bakersfield 5 2 3 0 0 4 17 15

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto 2, Laval 1, OT

Milwaukee 3, San Antonio 0

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago 6, Cleveland 2

Lehigh Valley 7, Hartford 3

Charlotte 3, Utica 1

Binghamton 3, Belleville 1

Rockford 5, San Antonio 2

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Syracuse at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Iowa, 8 p.m.

San Jose at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Tucson at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Stockton at San Diego, 10 p.m.

