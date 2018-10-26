|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Charlotte
|7
|6
|1
|0
|0
|12
|25
|14
|Springfield
|6
|4
|0
|0
|2
|10
|28
|16
|Hartford
|9
|4
|4
|1
|0
|9
|28
|33
|Lehigh Valley
|7
|4
|2
|0
|1
|9
|31
|29
|WB/Scranton
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|8
|20
|16
|Bridgeport
|7
|3
|3
|1
|0
|7
|20
|25
|Providence
|7
|2
|4
|1
|0
|5
|22
|26
|Hershey
|8
|2
|5
|0
|1
|5
|17
|27
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Rochester
|8
|5
|2
|1
|0
|11
|32
|28
|Cleveland
|8
|5
|3
|0
|0
|10
|25
|22
|Utica
|9
|4
|5
|0
|0
|8
|30
|35
|Binghamton
|8
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|21
|28
|Laval
|8
|3
|4
|1
|0
|7
|21
|22
|Toronto
|8
|3
|4
|0
|1
|7
|31
|35
|Belleville
|7
|3
|4
|0
|0
|6
|22
|20
|Syracuse
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|4
|14
|16
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|8
|6
|1
|1
|0
|13
|32
|24
|Chicago
|7
|5
|1
|0
|1
|11
|31
|20
|Texas
|7
|4
|1
|1
|1
|10
|26
|22
|Rockford
|7
|4
|2
|1
|0
|9
|26
|23
|Manitoba
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|16
|23
|Iowa
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|21
|13
|Grand Rapids
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|4
|16
|24
|San Antonio
|8
|1
|7
|0
|0
|2
|15
|27
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Jose
|7
|5
|1
|0
|1
|11
|27
|16
|Colorado
|6
|4
|1
|1
|0
|9
|19
|15
|Tucson
|6
|4
|1
|0
|1
|9
|20
|18
|San Diego
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|21
|20
|Stockton
|6
|2
|3
|1
|0
|5
|20
|31
|Ontario
|7
|1
|3
|2
|1
|5
|25
|36
|Bakersfield
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|4
|17
|15
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
No games scheduled
Syracuse at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Hershey at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Iowa, 8 p.m.
San Jose at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Tucson at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Stockton at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Manitoba at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Rockford, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Laval at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Bridgeport at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.
San Jose at Texas, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Bridgeport at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Hartford at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.
Chicago at San Antonio, 4 p.m.
Manitoba at Rockford, 5 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5 p.m.
