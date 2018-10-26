Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
AHL At A Glance

October 26, 2018 11:08 pm
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 8 7 1 0 0 14 29 17
WB/Scranton 7 5 2 0 0 10 24 17
Springfield 6 4 0 0 2 10 28 16
Hartford 9 4 4 1 0 9 28 33
Lehigh Valley 7 4 2 0 1 9 31 29
Bridgeport 7 3 3 1 0 7 20 25
Providence 7 2 4 1 0 5 22 26
Hershey 9 2 6 0 1 5 18 31
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Rochester 9 6 2 1 0 13 36 28
Cleveland 9 5 3 1 0 11 27 25
Toronto 9 4 4 0 1 9 35 36
Binghamton 9 4 4 1 0 9 24 32
Belleville 8 4 4 0 0 8 27 23
Utica 10 4 6 0 0 8 30 39
Laval 8 3 4 1 0 7 21 22
Syracuse 6 2 4 0 0 4 15 20
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Milwaukee 9 7 1 1 0 15 35 26
Chicago 8 6 1 0 1 13 35 23
Texas 8 4 2 1 1 10 29 26
Rockford 7 4 2 1 0 9 26 23
Iowa 6 4 2 0 0 8 27 18
Manitoba 6 3 3 0 0 6 16 23
Grand Rapids 7 2 5 0 0 4 19 29
San Antonio 9 1 8 0 0 2 16 29
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Jose 8 6 1 0 1 13 29 17
Colorado 7 4 1 2 0 10 24 21
Tucson 6 4 1 0 1 9 20 18
San Diego 5 3 2 0 0 6 21 20
Stockton 6 2 3 1 0 5 20 31
Ontario 7 1 3 2 1 5 25 36
Bakersfield 5 2 3 0 0 4 17 15

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Toronto 4, Syracuse 1

Belleville 5, Grand Rapids 3

WB/Scranton 4, Hershey 1

Rochester 4, Utica 0

Charlotte 4, Binghamton 3, OT

Milwaukee 3, Cleveland 2, OT

Chicago 4, Texas 3

Iowa 6, Colorado 5, OT

San Jose 2, San Antonio 1

Tucson at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Stockton at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Manitoba at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Rockford, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Laval at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Texas, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Bridgeport at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.

Chicago at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Manitoba at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5 p.m.

