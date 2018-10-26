All Times Eastern Eastern Conference Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Charlotte 8 7 1 0 0 14 29 17 WB/Scranton 7 5 2 0 0 10 24 17 Springfield 6 4 0 0 2 10 28 16 Hartford 9 4 4 1 0 9 28 33 Lehigh Valley 7 4 2 0 1 9 31 29 Bridgeport 7 3 3 1 0 7 20 25 Providence 7 2 4 1 0 5 22 26 Hershey 9 2 6 0 1 5 18 31 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Rochester 9 6 2 1 0 13 36 28 Cleveland 9 5 3 1 0 11 27 25 Toronto 9 4 4 0 1 9 35 36 Binghamton 9 4 4 1 0 9 24 32 Belleville 8 4 4 0 0 8 27 23 Utica 10 4 6 0 0 8 30 39 Laval 8 3 4 1 0 7 21 22 Syracuse 6 2 4 0 0 4 15 20 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 9 7 1 1 0 15 35 26 Chicago 8 6 1 0 1 13 35 23 Texas 8 4 2 1 1 10 29 26 Rockford 7 4 2 1 0 9 26 23 Iowa 6 4 2 0 0 8 27 18 Manitoba 6 3 3 0 0 6 16 23 Grand Rapids 7 2 5 0 0 4 19 29 San Antonio 8 1 7 0 0 2 15 27 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA San Jose 7 5 1 0 1 11 27 16 Colorado 7 4 1 2 0 10 24 21 Tucson 6 4 1 0 1 9 20 18 San Diego 5 3 2 0 0 6 21 20 Stockton 6 2 3 1 0 5 20 31 Ontario 7 1 3 2 1 5 25 36 Bakersfield 5 2 3 0 0 4 17 15

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Toronto 4, Syracuse 1

Belleville 5, Grand Rapids 3

Advertisement

WB/Scranton 4, Hershey 1

Rochester 4, Utica 0

Charlotte 4, Binghamton 3, OT

Milwaukee 3, Cleveland 2, OT

Chicago 4, Texas 3

Iowa 6, Colorado 5, OT

San Jose at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Tucson at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Stockton at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Manitoba at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Rockford, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Laval at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Texas, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Bridgeport at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.

Chicago at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Manitoba at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.