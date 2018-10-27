|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Charlotte
|9
|8
|1
|0
|0
|16
|35
|20
|Springfield
|7
|5
|0
|0
|2
|12
|32
|18
|WB/Scranton
|8
|5
|2
|0
|1
|11
|27
|21
|Lehigh Valley
|8
|5
|2
|0
|1
|11
|36
|31
|Hartford
|10
|4
|5
|1
|0
|9
|32
|38
|Bridgeport
|8
|4
|3
|1
|0
|9
|25
|29
|Hershey
|10
|3
|6
|0
|1
|7
|22
|34
|Providence
|8
|2
|5
|1
|0
|5
|24
|30
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Rochester
|10
|7
|2
|1
|0
|15
|39
|30
|Cleveland
|10
|6
|3
|1
|0
|13
|29
|26
|Toronto
|9
|4
|4
|0
|1
|9
|35
|36
|Binghamton
|10
|4
|5
|1
|0
|9
|26
|37
|Belleville
|9
|4
|5
|0
|0
|8
|28
|26
|Utica
|10
|4
|6
|0
|0
|8
|30
|39
|Laval
|9
|3
|5
|1
|0
|7
|23
|25
|Syracuse
|7
|2
|5
|0
|0
|4
|18
|26
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|10
|8
|1
|1
|0
|17
|39
|27
|Chicago
|8
|6
|1
|0
|1
|13
|35
|23
|Texas
|8
|4
|2
|1
|1
|10
|29
|26
|Rockford
|8
|4
|3
|1
|0
|9
|27
|25
|Iowa
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|8
|27
|18
|Grand Rapids
|8
|3
|5
|0
|0
|6
|22
|30
|Manitoba
|7
|3
|4
|0
|0
|6
|17
|27
|San Antonio
|9
|1
|8
|0
|0
|2
|16
|29
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Jose
|8
|6
|1
|0
|1
|13
|29
|17
|Tucson
|7
|5
|1
|0
|1
|11
|28
|23
|Colorado
|7
|4
|1
|2
|0
|10
|24
|21
|San Diego
|6
|3
|2
|0
|1
|7
|25
|25
|Stockton
|7
|3
|3
|1
|0
|7
|25
|35
|Ontario
|8
|1
|4
|2
|1
|5
|30
|44
|Bakersfield
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|4
|17
|15
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Toronto 4, Syracuse 1
Belleville 5, Grand Rapids 3
WB/Scranton 4, Hershey 1
Rochester 4, Utica 0
Charlotte 4, Binghamton 3, OT
Milwaukee 3, Cleveland 2, OT
Chicago 4, Texas 3
Iowa 6, Colorado 5, OT
San Jose 2, San Antonio 1
Tucson 8, Ontario 5
Stockton 5, San Diego 4, SO
Milwaukee 4, Manitoba 1
Cleveland 2, Rockford 1
Hershey 4, WB/Scranton 3, SO
Charlotte 6, Syracuse 3
Grand Rapids 3, Belleville 1
Rochester 3, Laval 2
Springfield 4, Providence 2
Lehigh Valley 5, Binghamton 2
Bridgeport 5, Hartford 4
San Jose at Texas, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Bridgeport at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Hartford at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.
Chicago at San Antonio, 4 p.m.
Manitoba at Rockford, 5 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5 p.m.
