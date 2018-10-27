All Times Eastern Eastern Conference Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Charlotte 9 8 1 0 0 16 35 20 Springfield 7 5 0 0 2 12 32 18 WB/Scranton 8 5 2 0 1 11 27 21 Lehigh Valley 8 5 2 0 1 11 36 31 Hartford 10 4 5 1 0 9 32 38 Bridgeport 8 4 3 1 0 9 25 29 Hershey 10 3 6 0 1 7 22 34 Providence 8 2 5 1 0 5 24 30 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Rochester 10 7 2 1 0 15 39 30 Cleveland 10 6 3 1 0 13 29 26 Toronto 9 4 4 0 1 9 35 36 Binghamton 10 4 5 1 0 9 26 37 Belleville 9 4 5 0 0 8 28 26 Utica 10 4 6 0 0 8 30 39 Laval 9 3 5 1 0 7 23 25 Syracuse 7 2 5 0 0 4 18 26 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 10 8 1 1 0 17 39 27 Chicago 8 6 1 0 1 13 35 23 Texas 8 4 2 1 1 10 29 26 Rockford 8 4 3 1 0 9 27 25 Iowa 6 4 2 0 0 8 27 18 Grand Rapids 8 3 5 0 0 6 22 30 Manitoba 7 3 4 0 0 6 17 27 San Antonio 9 1 8 0 0 2 16 29 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA San Jose 8 6 1 0 1 13 29 17 Tucson 7 5 1 0 1 11 28 23 Colorado 7 4 1 2 0 10 24 21 San Diego 6 3 2 0 1 7 25 25 Stockton 7 3 3 1 0 7 25 35 Ontario 8 1 4 2 1 5 30 44 Bakersfield 5 2 3 0 0 4 17 15

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Toronto 4, Syracuse 1

Belleville 5, Grand Rapids 3

WB/Scranton 4, Hershey 1

Advertisement

Rochester 4, Utica 0

Charlotte 4, Binghamton 3, OT

Milwaukee 3, Cleveland 2, OT

Chicago 4, Texas 3

Iowa 6, Colorado 5, OT

San Jose 2, San Antonio 1

Tucson 8, Ontario 5

Stockton 5, San Diego 4, SO

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee 4, Manitoba 1

Cleveland 2, Rockford 1

Hershey 4, WB/Scranton 3, SO

Charlotte 6, Syracuse 3

Grand Rapids 3, Belleville 1

Rochester 3, Laval 2

Springfield 4, Providence 2

Lehigh Valley 5, Binghamton 2

Bridgeport 5, Hartford 4

San Jose at Texas, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Bridgeport at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.

Chicago at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Manitoba at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.