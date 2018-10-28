Listen Live Sports

AHL At A Glance

October 28, 2018
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 9 8 1 0 0 16 35 20
Springfield 7 5 0 0 2 12 32 18
WB/Scranton 8 5 2 0 1 11 27 21
Lehigh Valley 8 5 2 0 1 11 36 31
Hartford 10 4 5 1 0 9 32 38
Bridgeport 8 4 3 1 0 9 25 29
Hershey 10 3 6 0 1 7 22 34
Providence 8 2 5 1 0 5 24 30
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Rochester 10 7 2 1 0 15 39 30
Cleveland 10 6 3 1 0 13 29 26
Toronto 9 4 4 0 1 9 35 36
Binghamton 10 4 5 1 0 9 26 37
Belleville 9 4 5 0 0 8 28 26
Utica 10 4 6 0 0 8 30 39
Laval 9 3 5 1 0 7 23 25
Syracuse 7 2 5 0 0 4 18 26
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Milwaukee 10 8 1 1 0 17 39 27
Chicago 8 6 1 0 1 13 35 23
Iowa 7 5 2 0 0 10 33 19
Texas 9 4 3 1 1 10 30 32
Rockford 8 4 3 1 0 9 27 25
Grand Rapids 8 3 5 0 0 6 22 30
Manitoba 7 3 4 0 0 6 17 27
San Antonio 9 1 8 0 0 2 16 29
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Jose 9 7 1 0 1 15 35 18
Tucson 8 6 1 0 1 13 32 26
Colorado 8 4 2 2 0 10 25 27
San Diego 7 3 2 1 1 8 28 29
Stockton 8 3 4 1 0 7 27 43
Bakersfield 6 3 3 0 0 6 25 17
Ontario 8 1 4 2 1 5 30 44

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Toronto 4, Syracuse 1

Belleville 5, Grand Rapids 3

WB/Scranton 4, Hershey 1

Rochester 4, Utica 0

Charlotte 4, Binghamton 3, OT

Milwaukee 3, Cleveland 2, OT

Chicago 4, Texas 3

Iowa 6, Colorado 5, OT

San Jose 2, San Antonio 1

Tucson 8, Ontario 5

Stockton 5, San Diego 4, SO

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee 4, Manitoba 1

Cleveland 2, Rockford 1

Hershey 4, WB/Scranton 3, SO

Charlotte 6, Syracuse 3

Grand Rapids 3, Belleville 1

Rochester 3, Laval 2

Springfield 4, Providence 2

Lehigh Valley 5, Binghamton 2

Bridgeport 5, Hartford 4

San Jose 6, Texas 1

Iowa 6, Colorado 1

Bakersfield 8, Stockton 2

Tucson 4, San Diego 3, OT

Sunday’s Games

Bridgeport at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.

Chicago at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Manitoba at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

