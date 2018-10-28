|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Charlotte
|9
|8
|1
|0
|0
|16
|35
|20
|Springfield
|8
|6
|0
|0
|2
|14
|38
|20
|WB/Scranton
|8
|5
|2
|0
|1
|11
|27
|21
|Lehigh Valley
|9
|5
|3
|0
|1
|11
|37
|34
|Hartford
|11
|4
|6
|1
|0
|9
|34
|44
|Bridgeport
|9
|4
|4
|1
|0
|9
|26
|35
|Hershey
|11
|4
|6
|0
|1
|9
|25
|35
|Providence
|9
|3
|5
|1
|0
|7
|30
|31
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Rochester
|10
|7
|2
|1
|0
|15
|39
|30
|Cleveland
|10
|6
|3
|1
|0
|13
|29
|26
|Toronto
|9
|4
|4
|0
|1
|9
|35
|36
|Binghamton
|10
|4
|5
|1
|0
|9
|26
|37
|Belleville
|9
|4
|5
|0
|0
|8
|28
|26
|Utica
|10
|4
|6
|0
|0
|8
|30
|39
|Laval
|9
|3
|5
|1
|0
|7
|23
|25
|Syracuse
|7
|2
|5
|0
|0
|4
|18
|26
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|10
|8
|1
|1
|0
|17
|39
|27
|Chicago
|9
|6
|2
|0
|1
|13
|37
|26
|Iowa
|7
|5
|2
|0
|0
|10
|33
|19
|Rockford
|9
|4
|3
|1
|1
|10
|28
|27
|Texas
|9
|4
|3
|1
|1
|10
|30
|32
|Manitoba
|8
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|19
|28
|Grand Rapids
|8
|3
|5
|0
|0
|6
|22
|30
|San Antonio
|10
|2
|8
|0
|0
|4
|19
|31
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Jose
|9
|7
|1
|0
|1
|15
|35
|18
|Tucson
|8
|6
|1
|0
|1
|13
|32
|26
|Colorado
|8
|4
|2
|2
|0
|10
|25
|27
|San Diego
|7
|3
|2
|1
|1
|8
|28
|29
|Stockton
|8
|3
|4
|1
|0
|7
|27
|43
|Bakersfield
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|25
|17
|Ontario
|8
|1
|4
|2
|1
|5
|30
|44
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Milwaukee 4, Manitoba 1
Cleveland 2, Rockford 1
Hershey 4, WB/Scranton 3, SO
Charlotte 6, Syracuse 3
Grand Rapids 3, Belleville 1
Rochester 3, Laval 2
Springfield 4, Providence 2
Lehigh Valley 5, Binghamton 2
Bridgeport 5, Hartford 4
San Jose 6, Texas 1
Iowa 6, Colorado 1
Bakersfield 8, Stockton 2
Tucson 4, San Diego 3, OT
Providence 6, Bridgeport 1
Springfield 6, Hartford 2
San Antonio 3, Chicago 2
Manitoba 2, Rockford 1, SO
Hershey 3, Lehigh Valley 1
No games scheduled
Manitoba at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
