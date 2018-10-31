Listen Live Sports

AHL At A Glance

October 31, 2018 10:03 am
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 9 8 1 0 0 16 35 20
Springfield 8 6 0 0 2 14 38 20
WB/Scranton 8 5 2 0 1 11 27 21
Lehigh Valley 9 5 3 0 1 11 37 34
Hartford 11 4 6 1 0 9 34 44
Bridgeport 9 4 4 1 0 9 26 35
Hershey 11 4 6 0 1 9 25 35
Providence 9 3 5 1 0 7 30 31
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Rochester 10 7 2 1 0 15 39 30
Cleveland 10 6 3 1 0 13 29 26
Toronto 9 4 4 0 1 9 35 36
Binghamton 10 4 5 1 0 9 26 37
Belleville 9 4 5 0 0 8 28 26
Utica 10 4 6 0 0 8 30 39
Laval 9 3 5 1 0 7 23 25
Syracuse 7 2 5 0 0 4 18 26
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Milwaukee 11 8 1 2 0 18 40 29
Chicago 9 6 2 0 1 13 37 26
Iowa 7 5 2 0 0 10 33 19
Manitoba 9 5 4 0 0 10 21 29
Rockford 9 4 3 1 1 10 28 27
Texas 9 4 3 1 1 10 30 32
Grand Rapids 8 3 5 0 0 6 22 30
San Antonio 10 2 8 0 0 4 19 31
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Jose 9 7 1 0 1 15 35 18
Tucson 8 6 1 0 1 13 32 26
Colorado 8 4 2 2 0 10 25 27
San Diego 7 3 2 1 1 8 28 29
Stockton 8 3 4 1 0 7 27 43
Bakersfield 6 3 3 0 0 6 25 17
Ontario 8 1 4 2 1 5 30 44

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Tuesday’s Games

Manitoba 2, Milwaukee 1, OT

Wednesday’s Games

Belleville at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Bakersfield at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Texas at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Belleville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Providence at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

San Antonio at San Jose, 10 p.m.

