All Times Eastern Eastern Conference Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Charlotte 9 8 1 0 0 16 35 20 Springfield 8 6 0 0 2 14 38 20 WB/Scranton 8 5 2 0 1 11 27 21 Lehigh Valley 9 5 3 0 1 11 37 34 Hartford 11 4 6 1 0 9 34 44 Bridgeport 9 4 4 1 0 9 26 35 Hershey 11 4 6 0 1 9 25 35 Providence 9 3 5 1 0 7 30 31 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Rochester 10 7 2 1 0 15 39 30 Cleveland 10 6 3 1 0 13 29 26 Toronto 9 4 4 0 1 9 35 36 Binghamton 10 4 5 1 0 9 26 37 Belleville 9 4 5 0 0 8 28 26 Utica 10 4 6 0 0 8 30 39 Laval 9 3 5 1 0 7 23 25 Syracuse 7 2 5 0 0 4 18 26 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 11 8 1 2 0 18 40 29 Chicago 9 6 2 0 1 13 37 26 Iowa 7 5 2 0 0 10 33 19 Manitoba 9 5 4 0 0 10 21 29 Rockford 9 4 3 1 1 10 28 27 Texas 9 4 3 1 1 10 30 32 Grand Rapids 8 3 5 0 0 6 22 30 San Antonio 10 2 8 0 0 4 19 31 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA San Jose 9 7 1 0 1 15 35 18 Tucson 8 6 1 0 1 13 32 26 Colorado 8 4 2 2 0 10 25 27 San Diego 7 3 2 1 1 8 28 29 Stockton 8 3 4 1 0 7 27 43 Bakersfield 6 3 3 0 0 6 25 17 Ontario 8 1 4 2 1 5 30 44

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Tuesday’s Games

Manitoba 2, Milwaukee 1, OT

Wednesday’s Games

Belleville at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Bakersfield at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Texas at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Belleville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Providence at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

San Antonio at San Jose, 10 p.m.

