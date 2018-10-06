Listen Live Sports

Alabama A&M doubles up Texas Southern 42-21

October 6, 2018 10:47 pm
 
HOUSTON (AP) — Aqeel Glass tossed three touchdown passes, Trevon Walters ran for 161 yards and two scores on just 10 carries and Alabama A&M cruised to a 42-21 victory over Texas Southern in Southwestern Athletic Conference play on Saturday night.

Glass connected with Brian Jenkins for a 5-yard TD and Walters ripped off a 55-yard scoring run to give the Bulldogs (3-3, 2-1) a 14-0 lead after their first two possessions.

Glen Cuiellette helped the Tigers (1-4, 0-2) pull even at 14 with an 18-yard TD pass to Tren’Davian Dickson with 62 seconds left in the first quarter and a 32-yarder to Tariq Buchanan midway through the second period. But Walters raced 53 yards for a score and Glass hit Marceles Clash for a 32-yard TD following an interception by Joshua M. Williams that gave Alabama A&M the ball at the Texas Southern 39-yard line for a 28-14 halftime lead.

Texas Southern pulled within seven points on their first possession of the third quarter when Brad Woodard scored on a 64-yard run, but the Tigers would get no closer. Glass hooked up with Clash for a 20-yard score and Jordan Bentley added a 30-yard TD run to cap the scoring.

