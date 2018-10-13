Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Alabama’s Tagovailoa hurt in Missouri game

October 13, 2018 11:05 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa aggravated a right knee injury on a run.

Tagovailoa stayed on the ground for a while after sliding at the end of a run in the third quarter of the top-ranked Crimson Tide’s game Saturday night against Missouri.

He trotted off the field but headed to Alabama’s medical tent. His parents joined him in the tent.

Tagovailoa sprained his right knee last week against Arkansas but coach Nick Saban said he didn’t miss any practice time. Saban said Tagovailoa could have returned and wanted to.

        Insight by NEC Corporation: FBI, NIST and DHS Science and Technology Directorate explore facial recognition technology in this free webinar

Advertisement

Wide receivers Henry Ruggs III and DeVonta Smith suffered apparent leg injuries. Smith didn’t return in the second half after a 57-yard catch. Ruggs appeared to have his right leg twisted by a Missouri defender on a tackle and walked to the locker room, but returned to the game.

Smith pulled a muscle, Saban said, and could be questionable against Tennessee.

Backup Jalen Hurts, who started the past two years, replaced Tagovailoa.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

        How NSA is winning the war for cyber talent

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

CH-47 Chinook helicopter takes a shower in Florida

Today in History

First manned Apollo mission returns to Earth