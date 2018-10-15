Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Albany to host all-women international sports festival

October 15, 2018 4:10 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A new women’s international sports, entertainment and cultural festival is coming to Albany.

The inaugural Aurora Games will be held at the Times Union Center in August 2019. The six-day event is to take place every two years.

Team and individual competitions featuring athletes from 15 countries will be held in basketball, tennis, figure skating, gymnastics, ice hockey and beach volleyball. Also part of the program will be musical performances, food tastings, sports clinics, autograph sessions and seminars.

The advisory board is chaired by Donna de Varona, a two-time Olympic gold medalist swimmer. Also on the board are Olympic gymnastics champions Nadia Comaneci and Shannon Miller, former tennis star Chris Evert, Olympic track and field champion Jackie Joyner-Kersee and figure skater Nancy Kerrigan.

        Insight by NEC Corporation: FBI, NIST and DHS Science and Technology Directorate explore facial recognition technology in this free webinar

Advertisement

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Jill Biden helps Navy welcome new submarine to fleet

Today in History

1998: NASA launches Deep Space 1