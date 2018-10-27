Listen Live Sports

Alcorn State spoils 3rd Homecoming, tops Prairie View 27-13

October 27, 2018 7:28 pm
 
PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Noah Johnson threw for 263 yards and two touchdowns and De’Shawn Waller carried for 120 yards and a score as Alcorn State spoiled their third straight opponent’s Homecoming, this time beating Prairie View, 27-13 in a Southwestern Athletic Conference battle Saturday.

The Braves already spoiled Homecoming at Mississippi Valley State and at Alabama A&M and was playing its third conference game against an opponent coming off a bye week.

Johnson hit Chris Blair with a 30-yard touchdown pass to take a 7-3 lead in the first quarter, but Bernard Goodwater returned the ensuing kickoff 81 yards for a touchdown to put Prairie View up, 10-7. Corey McCullough kicked field goals from 39- and 20-yards out and Dayall Harris pulled in a 44-yard pass from Johnson for a 20-10 lead at intermission.

Johnson was 19 of 30 passing and Harris had three catches for 81 yards for the Braves (7-2, 6-1).

Jalen Morton was 16 of 33 for 174 yards for Prairie View (3-5, 2-2), but was picked off twice.

