Alex Ovechkin scores twice, Capitals beat Rangers 4-3 in OT

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored two power-play goals and Matt Niskanen had the winner in the Washington Capitals’ 4-3 overtime victory over the New York Rangers on Wednesday night.

Ovechkin has six goals in six games to start the season after scoring 49 last season. He has 24 career goals against Henrik Lundqvist, his most against any goaltender in the NHL.

Niskanen beat Lundqvist 2:18 into overtime, putting the puck into an empty net as Lundqvist lunged to try to stop the shot. John Carlson had Washington’s other goal.

Capitals goalie Braden Holtby stopped 29 of the 32 shots he faced in arguably his best game of this season. One of his biggest saves came with time running out in the second period when he denied Kevin Hayes on a short-handed breakaway, and Ovechkin tied up Neal Pionk’s stick to prevent a rebound goal.

Mika Zibanejad, Jimmy Vesey and Chris Kreider scored for New York.

CANADIENS 3, BLUES 2

MONTREAL (AP) — Brendan Gallagher scored with 11 seconds left to give Montreal its third straight victory.

Gallagher tipped a loose puck past goalie Jake Allen after jumping on a bad giveaway by defenseman Colton Parayko in front of the net.

Max Domi and Mike Reilly each scored their first goal of the season to help Montreal improve to 4-1-1. Carey Price made 23 saves after missing two games because of the flu.

Vince Dunn and Brayden Schenn scored for St. Louis, and Allen made 20 saves. The Blues dropped to 1-3-2.

FLAMES 5, BRUINS 2

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Michael Frolik scored two goals to lead Calgary past Boston.

Johnny Gaudreau collected his 100th NHL goal and rookie defenseman Juusu Valimaki scored his first for the Flames. Matthew Tkachuk added an empty-net goal.

Mikael Backlund and Michael Stone each had two assists as Calgary won its second straight home game. Goaltender Mike Smith stopped 24 of 26 shots in the win.

Patrice Bergeron had a goal and an assist for the Bruins. Brad Marchand also scored. Tuukka Rask turned away 24 shots in the loss.

DUCKS 4, ISLANDERS 1

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Kesler scored twice to help Anaheim continue its hot start.

Adam Henrique added a third goal for the Ducks and Hampus Lindholm an empty-netter in the final seconds. Anaheim is 5-1-1 this season.

The Islanders fell to 2-3-0.

Anaheim goalie John Gibson lost his shutout with 34.8 seconds left when Ross Johnson’s shot deflected off Casey Cizikas and then Anaheim’s Luke Schenn and into the net.

Gibson stopped 34 of New York’s shots 35 shots. Islanders goalie Thomas Greiss turned away 21 of Anaheim’s 24 shots.

