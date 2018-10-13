Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Alexandrova reaches her 1st final, faces Giorgi at Linz

October 13, 2018 2:27 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LINZ, Austria (AP) — Ekaterina Alexandrova recovered from a disastrous first set against Andrea Petkovic at the Ladies Linz tournament on Saturday to reach her first final.

The Russian qualifier beat Petkovic 0-6, 6-4, 6-0 in their topsy-turvy semifinal.

Alexandrova plays Camila Giorgi in Sunday’s final at the Austrian indoor event.

Chasing her first final appearance in more than three years, Petkovic had a superb start with Alexandrova winning only five points in the first four games. Alexandrova got back into the match and broke her German opponent at 3-2 in the only break of the second set before sweeping the decider and finishing with her seventh ace.

        Insight by NEC Corporation: FBI, NIST and DHS Science and Technology Directorate explore facial recognition technology in this free webinar

Advertisement

Giorgi beat Alison Van Uytvanck of Belgium 6-3, 6-4. The fifth-seeded Italian also reached the Linz final in 2014 when she narrowly lost to Karolina Pliskova.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier rappels down cliff side during training in India

Today in History

First manned Apollo mission returns to Earth