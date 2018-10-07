Listen Live Sports

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Leading Scores

October 7, 2018 11:26 am
 
Sunday
At St. Andrews Scotland
Purse: $5 million
c-Carnoustie: 7,345 yards, par-72
k-Kingsbarn: 7,227 yards, par-72
o-St. Andrews (Old Course): 7,307 yards, par-72
Final Round
Lucas Bjerregaard, Denmark 70o-65k-71c-67o—273
Tyrell Hatton, England 70k-66c-66o-72o—274
Tommy Fleetwood, England 71k-67c-67o-69o—274
Tapio Pulkkanen, Finland 76o-67k-64c-69o—276
Andrea Pavan, Italy 72o-63k-71c-72o—278
Li Haotong, China 75k-69c-68o-66o—278
Padraig Harrington, Ireland 69k-72c-69o-69o—279
Lucas Herbert, Australia 70o-70k-69c-70o—279
Brooks Koepka, United States 70k-72c-65o-72o—279
Stephen Gallacher, Scotland 71k-68c-66o-75o—280
Nacho Elvira, Spain 75c-67o-69k-69o—280
Peter Hanson, Sweden 70k-71c-70o-69o—280
Brandon Stone, South Africa 71k-71c-65o-73o—280
Nicolas Colsaerts, Belgium 72o-70k-67c-71o—280
Tony Finau, United States 73k-66c-71o-70o—280
Matthias Schwab, Austria 69c-67o-71k-73o—280
Tom Lewis, England 71k-71c-67o-71o—280
Andy Sullivan, England 72k-71c-67o-70o—280
Marcus Fraser, Australia 68c-68o-67k-77o—280
Others
Matt Kuchar, United States 73k-68c-69o-73o—283
Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa 74k-69c-70o-71o—284
Eddie Pepperell England 75k-71c-67o-72o—285
Ernie Els, South Africa 72k-71c-69o-74o—286
Branden Grace, South Afica 73k-74c-65o-75o—287

