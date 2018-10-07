Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Leading Scores

Sunday At St. Andrews Scotland Purse: $5 million c-Carnoustie: 7,345 yards, par-72 k-Kingsbarn: 7,227 yards, par-72 o-St. Andrews (Old Course): 7,307 yards, par-72 Final Round Lucas Bjerregaard, Denmark 70o-65k-71c-67o—273 Tyrell Hatton, England 70k-66c-66o-72o—274 Tommy Fleetwood, England 71k-67c-67o-69o—274 Tapio Pulkkanen, Finland 76o-67k-64c-69o—276 Andrea Pavan, Italy 72o-63k-71c-72o—278 Li Haotong, China 75k-69c-68o-66o—278 Padraig Harrington, Ireland 69k-72c-69o-69o—279 Lucas Herbert, Australia 70o-70k-69c-70o—279 Brooks Koepka, United States 70k-72c-65o-72o—279 Stephen Gallacher, Scotland 71k-68c-66o-75o—280 Nacho Elvira, Spain 75c-67o-69k-69o—280 Peter Hanson, Sweden 70k-71c-70o-69o—280 Brandon Stone, South Africa 71k-71c-65o-73o—280 Nicolas Colsaerts, Belgium 72o-70k-67c-71o—280 Tony Finau, United States 73k-66c-71o-70o—280 Matthias Schwab, Austria 69c-67o-71k-73o—280 Tom Lewis, England 71k-71c-67o-71o—280 Andy Sullivan, England 72k-71c-67o-70o—280 Marcus Fraser, Australia 68c-68o-67k-77o—280 Others Matt Kuchar, United States 73k-68c-69o-73o—283 Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa 74k-69c-70o-71o—284 Eddie Pepperell England 75k-71c-67o-72o—285 Ernie Els, South Africa 72k-71c-69o-74o—286 Branden Grace, South Afica 73k-74c-65o-75o—287

