Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Leading Scores

|Sunday
|At St. Andrews Scotland
|Purse: $5 million
|c-Carnoustie: 7,345 yards, par-72
|k-Kingsbarn: 7,227 yards, par-72
|o-St. Andrews (Old Course): 7,307 yards, par-72
|Final Round
|Lucas Bjerregaard, Denmark
|70o-65k-71c-67o—273
|Tyrell Hatton, England
|70k-66c-66o-72o—274
|Tommy Fleetwood, England
|71k-67c-67o-69o—274
|Tapio Pulkkanen, Finland
|76o-67k-64c-69o—276
|Andrea Pavan, Italy
|72o-63k-71c-72o—278
|Li Haotong, China
|75k-69c-68o-66o—278
|Padraig Harrington, Ireland
|69k-72c-69o-69o—279
|Lucas Herbert, Australia
|70o-70k-69c-70o—279
|Brooks Koepka, United States
|70k-72c-65o-72o—279
|Stephen Gallacher, Scotland
|71k-68c-66o-75o—280
|Nacho Elvira, Spain
|75c-67o-69k-69o—280
|Peter Hanson, Sweden
|70k-71c-70o-69o—280
|Brandon Stone, South Africa
|71k-71c-65o-73o—280
|Nicolas Colsaerts, Belgium
|72o-70k-67c-71o—280
|Tony Finau, United States
|73k-66c-71o-70o—280
|Matthias Schwab, Austria
|69c-67o-71k-73o—280
|Tom Lewis, England
|71k-71c-67o-71o—280
|Andy Sullivan, England
|72k-71c-67o-70o—280
|Marcus Fraser, Australia
|68c-68o-67k-77o—280
|Others
|Matt Kuchar, United States
|73k-68c-69o-73o—283
|Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa
|74k-69c-70o-71o—284
|Eddie Pepperell England
|75k-71c-67o-72o—285
|Ernie Els, South Africa
|72k-71c-69o-74o—286
|Branden Grace, South Afica
|73k-74c-65o-75o—287
