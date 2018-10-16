Listen Live Sports

Altuve is Astros DH vs. Red Sox in ALCS Game 3

October 16, 2018 1:42 pm
 
HOUSTON (AP) — Six-time All-Star second baseman Jose Altuve is a designated hitter for the Houston Astros in the playoffs for the first time.

Astros manager A.J. Hinch has Altuve as the DH for Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against Boston. Altuve bruised his right knee during the playoffs and it is still bothering him. Last year’s AL MVP has dealt with right knee soreness since July, when he went on the disabled list for the first time in his career.

Altuve was still batting second against the Red Sox and right-hander Nathan Eolvadi on Tuesday night. Marwin Gonzalez, who had played left field the first two ALCS games, moved to second base. Tony Kemp was the left fielder.

For the Red Sox, Eduardo Nunez was starting at third base over left-handed hitting Rafael Devers against Houston lefty Dallas Keuchel. Devers was 2 for 3 with a walk, two runs scored and an RBI in the Red Sox’s 7-5 victory in Game 2.

