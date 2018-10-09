American League Division Series Results

(w-World Series winner) (x-wild card team) 2018

Houston (West) def. Cleveland (Central), 3-0

Boston (East) def. New York-x (East), 3-1

2017

Houston-w (West) def. Boston (East), 3-1

New York-x (East) def. Cleveland (Central), 3-2

2016

Toronto-x (East) def. Texas (West), 3-0

Cleveland (Central) def. Boston (East), 3-0

2015

Toronto (East) def. Texas (West), 3-2

Kansas City (Central)-w def. Houston-x (West), 3-2

2014

Baltimore (East) def. Detroit (Central), 3-0

Kansas City-x (Central) def. Los Angeles (West), 3-0

2013

Boston-w (East) def. Tampa Bay-x (East) 3-1

Detroit (Central) def. Oakland (West) 3-2

2012

New York (East) def. Baltimore-x (East) 3-2

Detroit (Central) def. Oakland (West) 3-2

2011

Detroit (Central) def. New York (East) 3-2

Texas (West) def. Tampa Bay-x (East) 3-1

2010

Texas (Central) def. Tampa Bay (East) 3-2

New York-x (East) def. Minnesota (Central) 3-0

2009

New York-w (East) def. Minnesota (Central), 3-0

Los Angeles (West) def. Boston-x (East), 3-0

2008

Boston-x (East) def. Los Angeles (West), 3-1

Tampa Bay (East) def. Chicago (Central), 3-1

2007

Boston-w (East) def. Los Angeles (West), 3-0

Cleveland (Central) def. New York-x (East), 3-1

2006

Oakland (West) def. Minnesota (Central), 3-0

Detroit-x (Central) def. New York (East), 3-1

2005

Los Angeles (West) def. New York (East), 3-2

Chicago-w (Central) def. Boston-x (East), 3-0

2004

Boston-wx (East) def. Anaheim (West), 3-0

New York (East) def. Minnesota (Central), 3-1

2003

Boston-x (East) def. Oakland (West), 3-2

New York (East) def. Minnesota (Central), 3-1

2002

Anaheim-wx (West) def. New York (East), 3-1

Minnesota (Central) def. Oakland (West), 3-2

2001

Seattle (West) def. Cleveland (Central), 3-2

New York (East) def. Oakland-x (West), 3-2

2000

New York-w (East) def. Oakland (West), 3-2

Seattle-x (West) def. Chicago (Central), 3-0

1999

New York-w (East) def. Texas (West), 3-0

Boston-x (East) def. Cleveland (Central), 3-2

1998

New York-w (East) def. Texas (West), 3-0

Cleveland (Central) def. Boston-x (East), 3-1

1997

Baltimore (East) def. Seattle (West), 3-1

Cleveland (Central) def. New York-x (East), 3-2

1996

New York-w (East) def. Texas (West), 3-1

Baltimore-x (East) def. Cleveland (Central), 3-1

1995

Cleveland (Central) def. Boston (East), 3-0

Seattle (West) def. New York-x (East), 3-2

