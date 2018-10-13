Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Amos returns 2 punts for TDs in James Madison shutout win

October 13, 2018 5:47 pm
 
VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — D’Angelo Amos returned two punts of more than 80 yards for touchdowns, Ethan Ratke kicked three field goals and James Madison rebounded from a stinging loss with a 37-0 shutout of Villanova on Saturday.

It was a record-setting day for Amos as his 89-yard punt return in the third quarter matched Gary Clark for the longest in school history, and his 81-yarder just two minutes later made him the first JMU player to return two punts for scores in a game.

The Dukes (5-2, 3-1 Colonial Athletic Association), ranked sixth in an FCS poll, held Villanova (3-4, 0-4) to 157 yards of offense while picking up 302 and were 5 for 5 in the red zone.

James Madison was upended 27-24 by Elon a week ago, snapping a 19-game home win streak — its first home loss since 2015 — and a seven-game streak against the Phoenix.

