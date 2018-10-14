Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll

The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 13, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Alabama (61)
|7-0
|1597
|1
|2. Ohio State (1)
|7-0
|1518
|3
|3. Clemson (2)
|6-0
|1484
|4
|4. Notre Dame
|7-0
|1408
|5
|5. LSU
|6-1
|1303
|12
|6. Georgia
|6-1
|1163
|2
|7. Michigan
|6-1
|1149
|13
|8. Texas
|6-1
|1138
|14
|9. Central Florida
|6-0
|1034
|9
|10. Oklahoma
|5-1
|1019
|11
|11. Oregon
|5-1
|927
|17
|12. Florida
|6-1
|918
|16
|13. West Virginia
|5-1
|768
|6
|14. Washington
|5-2
|682
|7
|15. North Carolina State
|5-0
|637
|19
|16. Penn State
|4-2
|604
|8
|17. Kentucky
|5-1
|589
|20
|18. Texas A&M
|5-2
|501
|22
|19. Wisconsin
|4-2
|399
|10
|20. South Florida
|6-0
|346
|23
|21. Cincinnati
|6-0
|248
|25
|22. Iowa
|5-1
|218
|NR
|23. Washington State
|5-1
|211
|NR
|24. Stanford
|4-2
|147
|24
|25. Colorado
|5-1
|141
|18
Others receiving votes: Miami (Fla.) 124; Mississippi State 110; Michigan State 98; San Diego State 71; Duke 60; Appalachian State 55; Utah State 33; Utah 32; Southern California 25; Houston 7; Fresno State 6; South Carolina 5; Army 4; Auburn 4; Virginia 4; Iowa State 3; North Texas 3; Virginia Tech 3; Alabama at Birmingham 1; Boston College 1; Buffalo 1; Texas Tech.
