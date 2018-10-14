Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll

October 14, 2018 2:30 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 13, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Alabama (61) 7-0 1597 1
2. Ohio State (1) 7-0 1518 3
3. Clemson (2) 6-0 1484 4
4. Notre Dame 7-0 1408 5
5. LSU 6-1 1303 12
6. Georgia 6-1 1163 2
7. Michigan 6-1 1149 13
8. Texas 6-1 1138 14
9. Central Florida 6-0 1034 9
10. Oklahoma 5-1 1019 11
11. Oregon 5-1 927 17
12. Florida 6-1 918 16
13. West Virginia 5-1 768 6
14. Washington 5-2 682 7
15. North Carolina State 5-0 637 19
16. Penn State 4-2 604 8
17. Kentucky 5-1 589 20
18. Texas A&M 5-2 501 22
19. Wisconsin 4-2 399 10
20. South Florida 6-0 346 23
21. Cincinnati 6-0 248 25
22. Iowa 5-1 218 NR
23. Washington State 5-1 211 NR
24. Stanford 4-2 147 24
25. Colorado 5-1 141 18

Others receiving votes: Miami (Fla.) 124; Mississippi State 110; Michigan State 98; San Diego State 71; Duke 60; Appalachian State 55; Utah State 33; Utah 32; Southern California 25; Houston 7; Fresno State 6; South Carolina 5; Army 4; Auburn 4; Virginia 4; Iowa State 3; North Texas 3; Virginia Tech 3; Alabama at Birmingham 1; Boston College 1; Buffalo 1; Texas Tech.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

CH-47 Chinook helicopter takes a shower in Florida

Today in History

1983: 241 Marines killed in suicide bombing