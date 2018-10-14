Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll

The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 13, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs 1. Alabama (61) 7-0 1597 1 2. Ohio State (1) 7-0 1518 3 3. Clemson (2) 6-0 1484 4 4. Notre Dame 7-0 1408 5 5. LSU 6-1 1303 12 6. Georgia 6-1 1163 2 7. Michigan 6-1 1149 13 8. Texas 6-1 1138 14 9. Central Florida 6-0 1034 9 10. Oklahoma 5-1 1019 11 11. Oregon 5-1 927 17 12. Florida 6-1 918 16 13. West Virginia 5-1 768 6 14. Washington 5-2 682 7 15. North Carolina State 5-0 637 19 16. Penn State 4-2 604 8 17. Kentucky 5-1 589 20 18. Texas A&M 5-2 501 22 19. Wisconsin 4-2 399 10 20. South Florida 6-0 346 23 21. Cincinnati 6-0 248 25 22. Iowa 5-1 218 NR 23. Washington State 5-1 211 NR 24. Stanford 4-2 147 24 25. Colorado 5-1 141 18

Others receiving votes: Miami (Fla.) 124; Mississippi State 110; Michigan State 98; San Diego State 71; Duke 60; Appalachian State 55; Utah State 33; Utah 32; Southern California 25; Houston 7; Fresno State 6; South Carolina 5; Army 4; Auburn 4; Virginia 4; Iowa State 3; North Texas 3; Virginia Tech 3; Alabama at Birmingham 1; Boston College 1; Buffalo 1; Texas Tech.

